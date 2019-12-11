Oregon’s Justin Herbert claims 2019 ‘Academic Heisman’ honor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time, Oregon is the home to one of the most prestigious academic honors in all of collegiate sports.

At the 62nd annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City Tuesday night, the William V. Campbell Trophy was presented to Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. The Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” recognizes “an individual [who is] the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.”

Herbert is the 30th recipient of the Campbell Trophy. In addition to the trophy, he will receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

“Matching a 4.01 GPA in the classroom with his record-setting performance on the field, Justin Herbert’s exceptional accomplishments place him among the best student-athletes in the history of our sport, making him the ideal recipient of the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell. “He truly embodies the scholar-athlete ideal and we are proud to have him as a member of this elite fraternity. He stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate.”

QB1 has it all. Academic success.

Football performance.

The other 11 finalists for the award will receive $18,000 in postgraduate scholarships each.

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was the winner of the 2018 award.