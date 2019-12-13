Former Rose Bowl MVP reportedly enters transfer portal from Ohio State

It’s not often somebody who has a Rose Bowl MVP award enters the NCAA Transfer Portal but here we are.

According to multiple reports from Columbus, Ohio State safety Brendon White has entered his name into the database and is all but gone from the Buckeyes at the moment.

White, who recorded eight tackles (two for loss) and an interception in OSU’s win over Washington to be named defensive MVP of the Grandaddy of Them All, has seen his playing time drop sharply as the season wore on. The junior and highly regarded Ohio recruit was expected to help solidify the Buckeyes’ secondary again this year but he never did seem to gel with the new defensive coaching staff and missed the team’s trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game for what head coach Ryan Day deemed to be personal reasons.

Now we know what the vague explanation was really about: a transfer.

While he fell out of favor at Ohio State, White’s background should still make him an interesting option for some team looking for a hard-hitting safety to help on the backend. The junior should have one season left of eligibility but it’s always possible a move to the pros could be in store too if he doesn’t like his options in the transfer portal.