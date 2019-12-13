Jeff Traylor brings in five new assistants, retains one at UTSA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It goes without saying that Jeff Traylor has hit the ground running in San Antonio.

Monday, Traylor was officially introduced as the new head football coach at UTSA. Thursday, Traylor announced that he has brought in five new assistants and retained another as part of his first coaching staff with the Roadrunners.

Those assistant coaches are:

Daniel Da Prato (special teams coordinator)

(special teams coordinator) Nick Graham (cornerbacks)

(cornerbacks) Julian Griffin (running backs)

(running backs) Jess Loepp (safeties/recruiting coordinator)

(safeties/recruiting coordinator) Matt Mattox (run-game coordinator/offensive line)

(run-game coordinator/offensive line) Rod Wright (defensive line)

Wright is the only holdover from Frank Wilson‘s last staff at the school.

Da Prato (special teams), Griffin (offensive quality control assistant) and Loepp (offensive analyst) all come to UTSA from Arkansas. Traylor spent the past two seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach with the Razorbacks.

Graham (defensive assistant) and Mattox (offensive coordinator) were both at McNeese State for the 2019 season.

With yesterday’s developments, Traylor has just four more openings on his on-field staff to fill. Unless he gets raided by another football program, of course.