San Jose State, Brent Brennan set to formally announce new contract

By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Brent Brennan has yet to reach the .500 mark at San Jose State, but his bosses have seen enough to reward the 47-year-old head coach.

A press conference has been called for Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET that will feature Brennan and a pair of SJSU leaders, athletic director Marie Tuite and president Mary A. Papazian.  According to the school, the presser has been called to announce a contract extension for Brennan.

Brennan’s current deal is scheduled to run through the 2021 season; details pertaining to the extension are not yet available.

During his first two seasons with the Spartans, Brennan went 3-22.  This past season, SJSU improved to 5-7, the football program’s most wins since the six they put up in its last bowl appearance in 2015.  Those five wins in 2019 included SJSU’s first victory over rival Fresno State since 2016.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Brennan was paid $599,000 in guaranteed compensation in 2019.  That number was 10th among the 11 Mountain West Conferences coaches listed in the database.

Reports: Barry Odom isn’t leaving the SEC — nor the Ozarks — for next coaching gig

By Bryan FischerDec 13, 2019, 1:30 PM EST
Recently fired Missouri head coach Barry Odom was expected to find work quickly after being dumped by his alma mater and thus was rumored to be up for just about every defensive coordinator gig at Power Five schools all over the country.

As it turns out, Odom does not appear to be leaving the SEC — nor even the Ozarks — for his next stop. According to both FootballScoop and The Athletic, Arkansas is zeroing in on hiring him as Sam Pittman’s first defensive coordinator.

Odom was the head coach of the Tigers for four seasons after being elevated from being their DC to take over for longtime stalwart Gary Pinkel in 2016. He spent three seasons as Memphis’ coordinator under Justin Fuente as well and served a number of different off the field roles in Columbia prior to that. The Oklahoma native knows the region quite well and was widely associated with helping turn around Mizzou when he was a linebacker and team captain in the late 1990’s.

He takes over for John Chavis, who was one of Chad Morris’ first big hires when he first took over in Fayetteville. The ‘Chief’ as he is known, was paid a hefty salary after coming over from a stint at Texas A&M but failed to produce the kind of turnaround that could have kept Morris around as head coach, with the Razorbacks ranking No. 124 this past season in scoring defense — statistically the worst Power Five unit in the country.

With Morris now serving as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator, it’s pretty clear that in the SEC, there’s plenty of soft landings available for coaches who get the axe at the end of the year — and we’re not even getting into the buyout life either.

WR Tarik Black looking to transfer from Michigan

By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Another hour, another player has popped up in the portal.

The latest football program to face a potential personnel loss is Michigan, with ESPN.com‘s Tom VanHaaren the first to report that Tarik Black is now in the NCAA transfer database.  Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic subsequently confirmed the initial report.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.

This past season, Black was fourth on the Wolverines in receptions with 25 and receiving yards with 323.  It appears he’ll finish his time in Ann Arbor with 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 catches.

Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey reportedly hits transfer portal

By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
There’s been quite the noteworthy addition to Ye Olde Portal.

According to a tweet from Matt Zenitz of al.com, Jett Duffey has taken the first step in possibly leaving Texas Tech by placing his name into the transfer database.  As the redshirt junior quarterback would be leaving Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play for another FBS program in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Duffey, a three-star 2016 signee, has started 11 games during his time with the Red Raiders.  Eight of those starts came in the last eight games of the 2019 regular season.

In 10 games total this season, Duffey has passed for 2,840 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in completing just over 65 percent of his 367 pass attempts.  He has thrown for 300-plus yards in five straight games and seven times overall in 2019, including a season-high 424 in the early October win over Oklahoma State; his career-high is 444 against Texas last November.

Last season, Duffey became the first Red Raider quarterback to lead the team in rushing (339 yards) since Joe Barnes in 1973.

RB Maurice Washington’s court proceedings on California felony case pushed back a fifth time

By John TaylorDec 13, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
An erstwhile Nebraska running back’s legal odyssey has taken yet another twist.

Maurice Washington‘s preliminary court appearances in a California courtroom on a pair of charges, including a felony, had been scheduled on four previous occasions; all four times, those appearances had been pushed back for various reasons, with the latest target date being Dec. 12.  According to the Omaha World-Herald, the fifth delay is now in the books as Wednesday’s hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 10.  The reason?  Washington’s attorney was unable to get hold of his client to appear remotely before the judge.

At the January hearing, Washington will be required to appear in person. “Previously Washington had been allowed to appear in court remotely,” the World-Herald wrote.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was nearly two years ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the then-Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

In late July, Washington’s preliminary court appearance was pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, after Nebraska’s opener.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.  The September appearance was canceled and rescheduled, as was the one in mid-October.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

In the first seven games this season, which included a pair of half-game suspensions unrelated to the California court case, Washington ran for 298 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries. He also had 12 catches for another 162 yards and two more touchdowns.

Those would be the only stats he would record on the season as, on Oct. 21, Scott Frost announced not a part of the Cornhuskers’ plans “in the immediate future.” A couple of days later, the head coach left the door open for Washington’s return.

A spokesperson for the university, which is in the midst of finals this week, told the World-Herald that Washington is still enrolled in classes.