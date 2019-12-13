Saying ‘there’s no reason not to play,’ Jerry Jeudy is all-in for Alabama’s Citrus Bowl matchup with Michigan

If Michigan thought they were going to catch a bit of a break when it came to the offensive weapons Alabama can bring to a postseason fight, they can think again.
In a short and sweet tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Friday night, Jerry Jeudy confirmed that he will play in his team’s bowl game this year. New Year’s Day, Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, and the All-American wide receiver will be on the field with the rest of his teammates one last time.
“There’s no reason not to play!!!!”
A true junior, Jeudy is considered by many draftniks as the top available receiver who will be available in the 2020 NFL Draft. He currently leads the Crimson Tide in receptions with 71 and is second in receiving yards (959) and receiving touchdowns (nine).
Last season, Jeudy totaled 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches.
Step up, Utah, you’re the latest to suffer an early personnel loss to the next level.
As all of the cool potential draftees are doing these days, Jaylon Johnson took to Twitter Friday evening to announce that he feels “it is in my best interest to forego my senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.” The cornerback gave no indication as to whether he will play in the Alamo Bowl matchup with Texas on New Year’s Eve.
“These past three years have been some of the best of my life,” Johnson wrote in the post. “This place I call home gave me more than I could have ever imagined, and I am eternally grateful.”
Johnson earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors each of the past two seasons. Thursday, he was named second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.
So much for that drama.
Earlier this week, star defensive tackle Derrick Brown said he hadn’t yet made up his mind as to whether he will play in Auburn’s Outback Bowl matchup with Minnesota on New Year’s Day. It would certainly have been understandable if Brown, who will be one of the first tackles taken in next year’s NFL draft, had followed the lead of others before him and sat out the postseason.
Instead, Brown, who eschewed early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft for another season on The Plains, confirmed in a video posted on social media Friday night that he will play in the Tigers’ bowl game in order “to finish what I started.”
Earlier this month, Brown was named as the Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC by both the coaches in the conference and the Associated Press. He was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award.
Yet another Power Five quarterback is officially on the move, although this move contains a bit of a twist.
In March of this year, two months after indicating that he was on the move, Nick Starkel announced that he would be transferring from Texas A&M to Arkansas. A little over nine months later, the quarterback announced via Twitter that he will now be leaving Arkansas as well.
Starkel, who has one year of eligibility remaining, indicated in his announcement that he could decide to play “professionally or at another level” of college football.
This past season, Starkel started five of the eight games in which he played. While he led the Razorbacks in touchdown passes with seven, he led them in interceptions with 10 as well.
For his career, Starkel, a three-star 2016 signee out of Argyle, Tex., has completed nearly 58 percent of his 406 passes for 3,114 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
We all knew big changes were in store for Virginia Tech’s defense given the forthcoming retirement of longtime coordinator Bud Foster but that was far from the only name that was going to be replaced in 2020 and beyond for the team.
The Hokies confirmed a number of such moves by Justin Fuente on Friday, following up his earlier hire of Justin Hamilton as defensive coordinator to replace Foster. Notably, that includes the addition of former Minnesota head coach and recent Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys as linebackers coach and the return of one of the best defenders in school history with Darryl Tapp set to serve as a defensive assistant coach.
“We’ve wanted to find a way to bring Darryl Tapp back into our program for some time,” Fuente said in a release. “If there is one former player who I’ve consistently heard Bud Foster use as an example of what it means to play defense at Virginia Tech, it’s Darryl Tapp. I know Coach Hamilton feels the same way about Darryl. He’s spent the past two seasons at Vanderbilt and Central Michigan preparing to take the next step in his coaching career. With his ties to the 757 region and his NFL experience, Darryl will be another great addition to our staff.”
While the addition of Tapp will be sure to get the fan base excited, bringing Claeys in might be a little more eyebrow-raising for outsiders. The last the longtime assistant was heard from in college football was back when he was abruptly resigning his position with the Cougars in the middle of the year with little explanation. He’ll coach the linebackers, the position group that Foster handled for decades in Blacksburg.
As for Tapp, his return to the program he led to great heights isn’t a complete surprise given how he’s been moving through the coaching ranks and the fact that Tech had three openings to fill this offseason. It probably will be a little strange for the fearsome defensive lineman to walk through his old haunt again in such a different role but the former All-American seems like quite the natural fit alongside Hamilton and others as a new era gets underway with the Hokies.