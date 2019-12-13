Virginia Tech nabs ex-Minnesota coach, Wazzu DC Tracy Claeys as LB coach, Darryl Tapp returns to Blacksburg too

We all knew big changes were in store for Virginia Tech’s defense given the forthcoming retirement of longtime coordinator Bud Foster but that was far from the only name that was going to be replaced in 2020 and beyond for the team.
The Hokies confirmed a number of such moves by Justin Fuente on Friday, following up his earlier hire of Justin Hamilton as defensive coordinator to replace Foster. Notably, that includes the addition of former Minnesota head coach and recent Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys as linebackers coach and the return of one of the best defenders in school history with Darryl Tapp set to serve as a defensive assistant coach.
“We’ve wanted to find a way to bring Darryl Tapp back into our program for some time,” Fuente said in a release. “If there is one former player who I’ve consistently heard Bud Foster use as an example of what it means to play defense at Virginia Tech, it’s Darryl Tapp. I know Coach Hamilton feels the same way about Darryl. He’s spent the past two seasons at Vanderbilt and Central Michigan preparing to take the next step in his coaching career. With his ties to the 757 region and his NFL experience, Darryl will be another great addition to our staff.”
While the addition of Tapp will be sure to get the fan base excited, bringing Claeys in might be a little more eyebrow-raising for outsiders. The last the longtime assistant was heard from in college football was back when he was abruptly resigning his position with the Cougars in the middle of the year with little explanation. He’ll coach the linebackers, the position group that Foster handled for decades in Blacksburg.
As for Tapp, his return to the program he led to great heights isn’t a complete surprise given how he’s been moving through the coaching ranks and the fact that Tech had three openings to fill this offseason. It probably will be a little strange for the fearsome defensive lineman to walk through his old haunt again in such a different role but the former All-American seems like quite the natural fit alongside Hamilton and others as a new era gets underway with the Hokies.
It’s not often somebody who has a Rose Bowl MVP award enters the NCAA Transfer Portal but here we are.
According to multiple reports from Columbus, Ohio State safety Brendon White has entered his name into the database and is all but gone from the Buckeyes at the moment.
White, who recorded eight tackles (two for loss) and an interception in OSU’s win over Washington to be named defensive MVP of the Grandaddy of Them All, has seen his playing time drop sharply as the season wore on. The junior and highly regarded Ohio recruit was expected to help solidify the Buckeyes’ secondary again this year but he never did seem to gel with the new defensive coaching staff and missed the team’s trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game for what head coach Ryan Day deemed to be personal reasons.
Now we know what the vague explanation was really about: a transfer.
While he fell out of favor at Ohio State, White’s background should still make him an interesting option for some team looking for a hard-hitting safety to help on the backend. The junior should have one season left of eligibility but it’s always possible a move to the pros could be in store too if he doesn’t like his options in the transfer portal.
Memphis is sticking with what’s working as they try to move on from the extremely successful Mike Norvell era in hopes of keeping the Tigers football renaissance going.
The school confirmed a number of reports on Friday evening, officially naming Ryan Silverfield as the team’s next head coach.
Silverfield, who was already set to coach the team in the Cotton Bowl, has been with the program for the past four seasons and served as deputy head coach and offensive line coach. The longtime assistant has had stops with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at the pro level plus Arizona State and UCF in the college ranks.
While he likely would have made for a big name on the assistant coaching carousel had he not been retained, Silverfield was long considered the favorite to succeed Norvell when the time come due to his connections built up within the program. That much is evident now that there will be no interim tag at all for a guy who only has to face off against Penn State in his first official game in charge.
Either way, Silverfield’s status becoming official — along with a similar situation occurring earlier in the day at Appalachian State — leaves just three more openings left in the FBS ranks as the number of teams with out a head coach shrinks again on Friday.
Would the last one left on the Farm, please turn out the lights?
As noted by 247Sports’ Transfer Tracker, Stanford senior receiver Donald Stewart has entered his name into the portal and is exploring a move out of Palo Alto. While that name doesn’t ring a bell for most, it should be ringing alarm bells for David Shaw and his coaching staff given that the wideout is the 12th Cardinal player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Yup, a full dozen. And this isn’t a school all that well equipped to lose players period given the academic restrictions at play — much less 12 of them.
It’s been a steady parade of names too. Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton was added on Thursday, senior QB Jack Richardson on Wednesday and offensive guard Henry Hattis the day prior. They are far from the only ones but it’s the pace and overall amount that has to be concerning if you’re a fan of the program.
Shaw has been vocal in his criticism of many NCAA rules over the years and saved some of it for the portal earlier this season at Pac-12 Media Day in late July.
“The recruiting machine in college football right now I think is very misleading. That’s the reason why we have so many guys that transfer,” said Shaw. “They don’t know who they are, and they’re picking colleges for the wrong reasons, and they get to the college and they get to their first bump in the road, they’re third string as a freshman and say I shouldn’t be third string, I’m going someplace else, instead of saying, hey, I chose this college. This is where I want to go to school and play football. So if I’m not starting, that’s on me to work my way up on the ladder as I’m going to the school I wanted to go to.”
Shaw’s words now carry quite a bit of extra meaning given how they’re now impacting his roster in a rather unprecedented way this offseason.
Mark Stoops’ coaching job this season was one of the more impressive you’ll see given the number of key injuries the team suffered throughout 2019 but the Wildcats head coach will have to deal with losing one key assistant who is returning to the FCS ranks.
UK special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood was named on Friday as the next head coach of Murray State football, an FCS program at the other end of the state.
“Dean Hood is a man of character and integrity who possesses a tremendous work ethic and unique ability to advance our football program,” AD Kevin Saal said in a release. “I look forward to partnering with him to accomplish our shared vision for the program…to develop leaders of character, competence and consequence, for football and 40+ years of life beyond football. Murray State University is honored to welcome Dean, Crystal, Trey, Daven, Jada and Cordia to their new home in Murray; a community that I know welcomes the Hood Family with open arms, supporting hearts and a true passion for the future success of Racer Athletics.”
Hood is no stranger to the Racers on the field as he spent several years at another OVC school in Eastern Kentucky as head coach. He linked up with Stoops in 2017 and has produced plenty of impactful results between the lines, including punter Max Duffey just recently being named the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best at the position.
Steve Clinkscale also handles defensive backs for Kentucky but Hood’s loss in the third phase of the game is pretty notable given how well most of his units have performed in recent years. It will be interesting to see what direction Stoops goes but he can at least be excited at one of his former assistants returning to the FCS level as head coach.