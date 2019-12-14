Bullied boy’s homemade shirt design sold by Tennessee has raised almost $1 million for anti-bullying campaign

How about an update on a feel-good story to help get you through your Saturday morning?

Back in mid-September, we posted about a boy at a Florida elementary school who was bullied because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee shirt for “College Colors Day.” The university caught wind of the young man’s situation and not only sent him a care package full of UT gear but also created a t-shirt utilizing his design to sell in its online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.

You asked for it, and @UTVolShop made it happen. 🍊👊 https://t.co/nBGYmyooC1 — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 6, 2019

In an update provided this week by the Associated Press, the sale of that t-shirt has raised nearly $1 million for STOMP Out Bullying in the three months since it went on sale. All told, almost 113,000 shirts have been sold.

If you want an original version of the shirt you’re out of luck, however, as it’s no longer being produced.

Not long after the shirts, designed by Tennessee’s VolShop website, went on sale, the university went above and beyond the call of duty by announcing that the fourth-grader “has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”