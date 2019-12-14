Bullied boy’s homemade shirt design sold by Tennessee has raised almost $1 million for anti-bullying campaign

How about an update on a feel-good story to help get you through your Saturday morning?
Back in mid-September, we posted about a boy at a Florida elementary school who was bullied because he wore a homemade University of Tennessee shirt for “College Colors Day.” The university caught wind of the young man’s situation and not only sent him a care package full of UT gear but also created a t-shirt utilizing his design to sell in its online store, with all of the proceeds earmarked for a national anti-bullying group.
In an update provided this week by the Associated Press, the sale of that t-shirt has raised nearly $1 million for STOMP Out Bullying in the three months since it went on sale. All told, almost 113,000 shirts have been sold.
If you want an original version of the shirt you’re out of luck, however, as it’s no longer being produced.
Not long after the shirts, designed by Tennessee’s VolShop website, went on sale, the university went above and beyond the call of duty by announcing that the fourth-grader “has been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 should he decide to attend UT and meet admission requirements.”
Saturday will mark the 120th edition of the Army-Navy rivalry, with the Midshipmen taking the field for this latest matchup in the series with extremely heavy hearts.
Last Friday, three young men — Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Mohammed Haitham, Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters — were senselessly murdered in a shooting in a classroom at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, with eight others wounded. Watson, whose transfer case is shown in the photo accompanying this post being carried off a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base, had graduated this past May from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
This week, the U.S. Naval Academy announced that they will honor all three of the victims at today’s Army-Navy game. From the academy’s release:
- Watson’s shipmates from 10th Company will be wearing red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels.
- Several of the leadership and midshipmen will be wearing [Naval Aviation Schools Command] patches provided straight from the flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates (class 20-04) in his memory.
- Defensive co-captain Midshipman 1/C Nizaire Cromartie will be wearing a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where Watson, Haitham and Walters were assigned.
Cromartie’s actions — and words — are particularly touching.
“When I asked him if he wanted to wear it, he sent me a message back and I explained to him the situation,” including that one of the victims was an academy graduate, Greg Morgenthaler, Navy’s associate athletic director for equipment operations, told the Washington Post. “His words — it was true leadership of a Navy captain: ‘I would be honored and blessed to play for this young man.'”
True leadership indeed. And why is the room suddenly so damn dusty…
Jeff Hafley‘s stay in Columbus, as it turns out, will be a brief one.
With speculation growing overnight, Boston College confirmed Saturday morning that Hafley has been named as the football program’s 36th head football coach. Hafley will replace Steve Addazio, who was fired earlier this month before being named as the head coach at Colorado State.
The co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, Hafley is expected to remain with the Buckeyes for however long their playoff run lasts.
“Jeff Hafley was someone we targeted from the outset and we could not be happier to welcome Jeff, Gina, Hope and Leah to Boston College,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond in a statement. “Jeff’s shown throughout his coaching career he is a tremendous leader with high integrity and a gift for teaching. His passion, leadership and ability to recruit and develop student-athletes make him the right fit to lead Boston College to greater heights on and off the field.”
Hafley is in his first, and obviously last, season with the Buckeyes. This season, OSU’s defense ranks first nationally in yards per play (3.9), second in total defense (247.6 yards per game), third in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), third in sacks (3.92 per game), seventh in rushing yards allowed (99.5 yards per game), second in passing yards allowed (148.1 yards per game) and first in red zone defense (64.2%).
A finalist for the Broyles Award, the 40-year-old Hafley spent the previous three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.
With Hafley’s hiring, just two FBS remain open at the moment — Fresno State and New Mexico.
The off-field saga and/or soap opera that is Jeff Thomas has officially been passed off to the NFL.
By way of Instagram, Thomas announced that he will be foregoing his final season of eligibility at Miami and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. The wide receiver also confirmed that he will not play in The U’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech.
This season, Thomas served a two-game suspension for violating unspecified team rules. Before and after that punitive measure, Thomas caught 31 passes for 379 yards, numbers that were both third on the Hurricanes this season.
The suspension, though, continued what’s been a year-long roller-coaster ride for the ultra-talented receiver.
In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November of last year, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third. As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
If you’re going to take a leap of faith, might as well go all in.
We noted Friday that San Jose State was set to announce a contract extension for its head football coach, Brent Brennan. Later that day, the university confirmed in a press conference that Brennan has agreed to a three-year extension.
Brennan’s original deal ran through 2021; this one will take him through the 2024 season.
“I am so excited about this extension,” Brennan said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the hard work of [athletic director] Marie Tuite and President Papazian and their support and belief in
what we are doing. This gives us the long term to continue building a championship program at San Jose State.
“I believe we’ve made great strides over the first three years, especially this season. To be in a position knowing the leadership is going to be here, we know there is going to be consistency in our process and our message.
“When I look around the country, the teams that are really successful have consistency in their coaching staff and leadership on campus. For our program and our players, it will be knowing what the expectations are day in and day out and continuing on a path of improvement and development.”
During his first two seasons with the Spartans, Brennan went 3-22. This past season, SJSU improved to 5-7, the football program’s most wins since the six they put up in its last bowl appearance in 2015. Those five wins in 2019 included SJSU’s first victory over rival Fresno State since 2016.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Brennan was paid $599,000 in guaranteed compensation in 2019. That number was 10th among the 11 Mountain West Conferences coaches listed in the database.
The financial particulars for the contract extension have not yet been released.