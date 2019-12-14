Eli Drinkwitz brings in third App State assistant to Mizzou

Two of Eli Drinkwitz‘s first hires at Missouri were with him at Appalachian State. Now, you can officially make that duo a trio.
The football program late Friday afternoon announced that D.J. Smith has been hired as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball. As was the case with another of the hires, Smith’s title wasn’t detailed and his duties will be laid out upon the “completion of the human resources process.”
Smith, who played his college football for the Mountaineers, spent the past four seasons at App State. After the first two years were spent in off-field roles, Smith served as ASU’s linebackers coach the past two seasons.
“D.J. is a man of character who has played football at the highest level,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “He’s a great teacher and organizer, and he impressed me with how he presents his ideas in a clear and concise way. That gives him an ability to relate to the players both on a personal level, as well as the football aspect.”
“I’m blessed and honored to have the opportunity to come work with Coach Drink,” Smith said. “Having worked with him the past year, I learned a lot from him on how to be a better coach, a better man and a better father. I’m excited to come to Mizzou and to work hard to build something special with the team and for our fans. I can’t wait to get started.”
In addition to Smith, Mizzou has also confirmed the hirings of Drinkwitz App State assistants Charlie Harbison (HERE) and Erik Link (HERE).
If Michigan thought they were going to catch a bit of a break when it came to the offensive weapons Alabama can bring to a postseason fight, they can think again.
In a short and sweet tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Friday night, Jerry Jeudy confirmed that he will play in his team’s bowl game this year. New Year’s Day, Alabama will face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, and the All-American wide receiver will be on the field with the rest of his teammates one last time.
“There’s no reason not to play!!!!”
A true junior, Jeudy is considered by many draftniks as the top available receiver who will be available in the 2020 NFL Draft. He currently leads the Crimson Tide in receptions with 71 and is second in receiving yards (959) and receiving touchdowns (nine).
Last season, Jeudy totaled 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches.
Step up, Utah, you’re the latest to suffer an early personnel loss to the next level.
As all of the cool potential draftees are doing these days, Jaylon Johnson took to Twitter Friday evening to announce that he feels “it is in my best interest to forego my senior year and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.” The cornerback gave no indication as to whether he will play in the Alamo Bowl matchup with Texas on New Year’s Eve.
“These past three years have been some of the best of my life,” Johnson wrote in the post. “This place I call home gave me more than I could have ever imagined, and I am eternally grateful.”
Johnson earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors each of the past two seasons. Thursday, he was named second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.
So much for that drama.
Earlier this week, star defensive tackle Derrick Brown said he hadn’t yet made up his mind as to whether he will play in Auburn’s Outback Bowl matchup with Minnesota on New Year’s Day. It would certainly have been understandable if Brown, who will be one of the first tackles taken in next year’s NFL draft, had followed the lead of others before him and sat out the postseason.
Instead, Brown, who eschewed early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft for another season on The Plains, confirmed in a video posted on social media Friday night that he will play in the Tigers’ bowl game in order “to finish what I started.”
Earlier this month, Brown was named as the Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC by both the coaches in the conference and the Associated Press. He was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award.
Yet another Power Five quarterback is officially on the move, although this move contains a bit of a twist.
In March of this year, two months after indicating that he was on the move, Nick Starkel announced that he would be transferring from Texas A&M to Arkansas. A little over nine months later, the quarterback announced via Twitter that he will now be leaving Arkansas as well.
Starkel, who has one year of eligibility remaining, indicated in his announcement that he could decide to play “professionally or at another level” of college football.
This past season, Starkel started five of the eight games in which he played. While he led the Razorbacks in touchdown passes with seven, he led them in interceptions with 10 as well.
For his career, Starkel, a three-star 2016 signee out of Argyle, Tex., has completed nearly 58 percent of his 406 passes for 3,114 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.