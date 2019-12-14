Eli Drinkwitz brings in third App State assistant to Mizzou

Two of Eli Drinkwitz‘s first hires at Missouri were with him at Appalachian State. Now, you can officially make that duo a trio.

The football program late Friday afternoon announced that D.J. Smith has been hired as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball. As was the case with another of the hires, Smith’s title wasn’t detailed and his duties will be laid out upon the “completion of the human resources process.”

Smith, who played his college football for the Mountaineers, spent the past four seasons at App State. After the first two years were spent in off-field roles, Smith served as ASU’s linebackers coach the past two seasons.

“D.J. is a man of character who has played football at the highest level,” said Drinkwitz in a statement. “He’s a great teacher and organizer, and he impressed me with how he presents his ideas in a clear and concise way. That gives him an ability to relate to the players both on a personal level, as well as the football aspect.”

“I’m blessed and honored to have the opportunity to come work with Coach Drink,” Smith said. “Having worked with him the past year, I learned a lot from him on how to be a better coach, a better man and a better father. I’m excited to come to Mizzou and to work hard to build something special with the team and for our fans. I can’t wait to get started.”

In addition to Smith, Mizzou has also confirmed the hirings of Drinkwitz App State assistants Charlie Harbison (HERE) and Erik Link (HERE).