Four-star 2019 DE opts to transfer from Arkansas

With a new head coach officially in charge, one of the top signees in Arkansas’ most recent recruiting class has decided to take his leave of Fayetteville.
Days after Sam Pittman was confirmed as the permanent replacement for the fired Chad Morris, Collin Clay has been confirmed to have entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The defensive end could always opt to pull his name from the portal, although that’s somewhat of a rare happenstance.
A four-star 2019 signee, Clay was rated as the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in the Razorbacks’ class this past year.
As a true freshman, Clay played in 11 games this past season. He was credited with 15 tackles.
Clay is the second notable Razorback player to declare his intentions to leave since the coaching change. Friday night, quarterback Nick Starkel, who started five games in 2019, announced on social media that he’s leaving Arkansas.
If Ye Olde Arrest Tracker were still around, it’d be time to set the ticker back to double zeroes.
The latest FBS program with an off-field issue with which to deal is Georgia, with multiple media outlets reporting that running back James Cook was arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop in Athens. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Cook, the brother of former Florida State star Dalvin Cook, was charged with driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in a passenger area.
Both of those charges are misdemeanors.
At this point, the football program has not publicly commented on the development. It’s unclear if the incident will impact Cook’s availability for the Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor on New Year’s Day.
Cook was a four-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 3 all-purpose back in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 41 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He has rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons, including 176 and two in 2019.
It’s been quite the productive first few days on the Power Five personnel front for Jeff Scott.
Monday, it was confirmed that the Clemson co-offensive coordinator had been named as the next head football coach at South Florida. Two days later, former South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at USF.
Friday, yet another running back decided to transfer into Scott’s program, with Darrian Felix announcing via Twitter that he will transfer to USF and continue his collegiate p[laying career with the Bulls. Felix, who decided to transfer from Oregon following the Pac-12 championship game, will be eligible to play immediately for the AAC school in 2020.
A three-star member of the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class, Felix ran for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries during his three years in Eugene. This past season, the redshirt sophomore totaled 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 34 carries.
Thursday evening, on the way to winter workouts for softball, my 13-year-old daughter brought this topic up, saying she had seen something about it on Facebook or some other social media website. “You’re going to do something on it, right?” she asked, a string of words that were two parts question and 98 parts admonition.
How could I not?
Dec. 21, the Liberty Flames will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in the fifth annual Cure Bowl. The postseason matchup will mark the first-ever bowl for the Flames, but that’s not what makes this game unique. And historical.
Earlier this week, the Cure Bowl revealed its announcing crew for the national radio broadcast of the game — play-by-play voice Jamie Seh, color analyst Dani Welniak and sideline reporter Melanie Newman. In the 150th season of college football, this will mark the first time that an FBS game will feature an all-female broadcasting crew.
“The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl has been working to take this concept to completion and team up with BowlDayRadio to bring together Jamie, Dani and Melanie for this historic broadcast,” Cure Bowl executive director Alan Gooch said in a statement. “Jamie has been an ambassador for our game since its inception and was recognized as a Cure Bowl Community Service Soldier in 2017. Melanie provides a great perspective and has the first-hand experience covering the Liberty Flames this year, while Dani’s experience speaks for itself as a sideline analyst for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network and a former captain of a professional football team.”
Kudos to the Cure Bowl for its forward-thinking.
And kudos to my daughter for being herself.
Saturday will mark the 120th edition of the Army-Navy rivalry, with the Midshipmen taking the field for this latest matchup in the series with extremely heavy hearts.
Last Friday, three young men — Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Mohammed Haitham, Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters — were senselessly murdered in a shooting in a classroom at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, with eight others wounded. Watson, whose transfer case is shown in the photo accompanying this post being carried off a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base, had graduated this past May from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
This week, the U.S. Naval Academy announced that they will honor all three of the victims at today’s Army-Navy game. From the academy’s release:
- Watson’s shipmates from 10th Company will be wearing red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels.
- Several of the leadership and midshipmen will be wearing [Naval Aviation Schools Command] patches provided straight from the flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates (class 20-04) in his memory.
- Defensive co-captain Midshipman 1/C Nizaire Cromartie will be wearing a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where Watson, Haitham and Walters were assigned.
Cromartie’s actions — and words — are particularly touching.
“When I asked him if he wanted to wear it, he sent me a message back and I explained to him the situation,” including that one of the victims was an academy graduate, Greg Morgenthaler, Navy’s associate athletic director for equipment operations, told the Washington Post. “His words — it was true leadership of a Navy captain: ‘I would be honored and blessed to play for this young man.'”
True leadership indeed. And why is the room suddenly so damn dusty…