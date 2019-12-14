Four-star 2019 DE opts to transfer from Arkansas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a new head coach officially in charge, one of the top signees in Arkansas’ most recent recruiting class has decided to take his leave of Fayetteville.

Days after Sam Pittman was confirmed as the permanent replacement for the fired Chad Morris, Collin Clay has been confirmed to have entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The defensive end could always opt to pull his name from the portal, although that’s somewhat of a rare happenstance.

A four-star 2019 signee, Clay was rated as the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in the Razorbacks’ class this past year.

As a true freshman, Clay played in 11 games this past season. He was credited with 15 tackles.

Clay is the second notable Razorback player to declare his intentions to leave since the coaching change. Friday night, quarterback Nick Starkel, who started five games in 2019, announced on social media that he’s leaving Arkansas.