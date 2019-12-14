Jeff Hafley named BC’s new head coach; co-DC expected to stay with Ohio State through playoffs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jeff Hafley‘s stay in Columbus, as it turns out, will be a brief one.

With speculation growing overnight, Boston College confirmed Saturday morning that Hafley has been named as the football program’s 36th head football coach. Hafley will replace Steve Addazio, who was fired earlier this month before being named as the head coach at Colorado State.

The co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, Hafley is expected to remain with the Buckeyes for however long their playoff run lasts.

“Jeff Hafley was someone we targeted from the outset and we could not be happier to welcome Jeff, Gina, Hope and Leah to Boston College,” said BC athletic director Martin Jarmond in a statement. “Jeff’s shown throughout his coaching career he is a tremendous leader with high integrity and a gift for teaching. His passion, leadership and ability to recruit and develop student-athletes make him the right fit to lead Boston College to greater heights on and off the field.”

Hafley is in his first, and obviously last, season with the Buckeyes. This season, OSU’s defense ranks first nationally in yards per play (3.9), second in total defense (247.6 yards per game), third in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), third in sacks (3.92 per game), seventh in rushing yards allowed (99.5 yards per game), second in passing yards allowed (148.1 yards per game) and first in red zone defense (64.2%).

A finalist for the Broyles Award, the 40-year-old Hafley spent the previous three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

With Hafley’s hiring, just two FBS remain open at the moment — Fresno State and New Mexico.