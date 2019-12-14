Jeff Traylor adds fourth Arkansas staffer to first UTSA staff

If you’re going to take a leap of faith, might as well go all in.

We noted Friday that San Jose State was set to announce a contract extension for its head football coach, Brent Brennan. Later that day, the university confirmed in a press conference that Brennan has agreed to a three-year extension.

Brennan’s original deal ran through 2021; this one will take him through the 2024 season.

“I am so excited about this extension,” Brennan said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the hard work of [athletic director] Marie Tuite and President Papazian and their support and belief in

what we are doing. This gives us the long term to continue building a championship program at San Jose State.

“I believe we’ve made great strides over the first three years, especially this season. To be in a position knowing the leadership is going to be here, we know there is going to be consistency in our process and our message.

“When I look around the country, the teams that are really successful have consistency in their coaching staff and leadership on campus. For our program and our players, it will be knowing what the expectations are day in and day out and continuing on a path of improvement and development.”

During his first two seasons with the Spartans, Brennan went 3-22. This past season, SJSU improved to 5-7, the football program’s most wins since the six they put up in its last bowl appearance in 2015. Those five wins in 2019 included SJSU’s first victory over rival Fresno State since 2016.

According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Brennan was paid $599,000 in guaranteed compensation in 2019. That number was 10th among the 11 Mountain West Conferences coaches listed in the database.

The financial particulars for the contract extension have not yet been released.