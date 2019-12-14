LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy for 2019

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has won the Heisman Trophy for the 2019 college football season. Burrow was officially named this year’s Heisman Trophy winner at a ceremony in New York City Saturday night.

The quarterback of the LSU Tigers has had a monster season. While leading LSU to a No. 1 ranking and seed in the College Football Playoff with an unblemished 13-0 record that includes a victory in the SEC Championship Game, Burrow passed for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns. Both numbers easily led the SEC as Burrow rewrote a handful of LSU and SEC passing records as the season unfolded. No other passer in the SEC threw for more than 2,850 yards, and the next closest in passing touchdowns was Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa with 33 touchdowns in nine games. Burrow also led the nation in completion percentage (77.9). That is currently on pace to be the highest season-long completion percentage since at least 2009, according to CFBStats.com (the college football stats website only goes back as far as 2009). Colt McCoy of Texas came close in 2008 with a 76.7 completion percentage.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy Winner pic.twitter.com/1N7tWegTZW — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2019

Burrow is the second Heisman Trophy winner in LSU history. The only other Heisman Trophy winner for the Tigers was Billy Cannon in 1959. Burrow has already collected a good amount fo hardware this week as the winner of the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Award, AP Player of the Year, and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Burrow beat out three other finalists for the award; Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Chase Young, and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts. The final vote count showed Burrow won this one in a landslide.

Joe Burrow won with the highest % of first place votes won (90.7), most points as a % of possible points (93.8), most ballots named as % of total ballots (95.5) and had the largest margin of victory (1,846). #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/cFPAtwWwmp — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 15, 2019

Joe Burrow set a record for % of first place votes received and % points received. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 15, 2019

1. Burrow (2,608 points)

2. Hurts (762)

3. Fields (747)

4. Young (643)

…

5. Taylor (189)

6. Dobbins (114)

7. Lawrence (88)

8. Hubbard (68)

9. Etienne (25)

10. Tagovailoa (24) — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) December 15, 2019

A quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy in each of the last four seasons with Lamar Jackson of Louisville, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray of Oklahoma. A quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy in 16 of the 19 seasons it has been awarded since 2000. Burrow is the first quarterback from the SEC to win the Heisman Trophy since Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M won the award in 2012. He is joined by Auburn’s Cam Newton and Florida’s Tim Tebow as the only quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy since 1997, a year after Florida’s Danny Wuerffel ended the SEC QB Heisman drought since Auburn’s Pat Sullivan won the award in 1971.