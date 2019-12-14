Naval Academy to honor victims of Pensacola shooting at Army-Navy game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday will mark the 120th edition of the Army-Navy rivalry, with the Midshipmen taking the field for this latest matchup in the series with extremely heavy hearts.

Last Friday, three young men — Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Mohammed Haitham, Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters — were senselessly murdered in a shooting in a classroom at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, with eight others wounded. Watson, whose transfer case is shown in the photo accompanying this post being carried off a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base, had graduated this past May from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

This week, the U.S. Naval Academy announced that they will honor all three of the victims at today’s Army-Navy game. From the academy’s release:

Watson’s shipmates from 10th Company will be wearing red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels.

Several of the leadership and midshipmen will be wearing [Naval Aviation Schools Command] patches provided straight from the flight suits of Watson’s Pensacola classmates (class 20-04) in his memory.

Defensive co-captain Midshipman 1/C Nizaire Cromartie will be wearing a memorial patch from the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida, where Watson, Haitham and Walters were assigned.

Cromartie’s actions — and words — are particularly touching.

“When I asked him if he wanted to wear it, he sent me a message back and I explained to him the situation,” including that one of the victims was an academy graduate, Greg Morgenthaler, Navy’s associate athletic director for equipment operations, told the Washington Post. “His words — it was true leadership of a Navy captain: ‘I would be honored and blessed to play for this young man.'”

True leadership indeed. And why is the room suddenly so damn dusty…