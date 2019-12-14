New USF head coach Jeff Scott lands second Power Five transfer RB

It’s been quite the productive first few days on the Power Five personnel front for Jeff Scott.

Monday, it was confirmed that the Clemson co-offensive coordinator had been named as the next head football coach at South Florida. Two days later, former South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at USF.

Friday, yet another running back decided to transfer into Scott’s program, with Darrian Felix announcing via Twitter that he will transfer to USF and continue his collegiate p[laying career with the Bulls. Felix, who decided to transfer from Oregon following the Pac-12 championship game, will be eligible to play immediately for the AAC school in 2020.

A three-star member of the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class, Felix ran for 426 yards and three touchdowns on 78 carries during his three years in Eugene. This past season, the redshirt sophomore totaled 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his 34 carries.