Army, Navy looking into cadets, midshipmen flashing hand sign associated with ‘white power’

This certainly casts a pall over one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.

Friday afternoon in Philadelphia, Navy rode a record-breaking performance from Malcolm Perry to roll over Army. The 31-7 romp snapped a three-game losing streak for the Naval Academy in the rivalry.

However, prior to the game during ESPN‘s College GameDay pregame show, a trio of individuals — two West Point cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman — were seen making a hand sign on the broadcast that could indicate “OK.” That sign of late, though, has also become associated with “white power” as well.

Please someone tell me I didn’t see what I thought I just saw? #ArmyNavy #ESPN white power sign? pic.twitter.com/QxL7dNmNKN — NiniMusic (@NeoSoul87) December 14, 2019

Following the game, officials from both military academies confirmed that they are looking into the situation.

“West Point is looking into it and we do not know the intent of the cadets,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, director of public affairs, in an email to NBC News.

Cmdr. Alana Garas of the Naval Academy said in an email, “We are aware and will be looking into it.”