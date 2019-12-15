Minnesota loses DL coach to Rutgers

Rutgers wasn’t able to get past Minnesota on the field in 2019 — they lost 42-7 at home — but they have gotten over on their Big Ten counterparts off of it, at least on the coaching front.
RU announced Saturday that Greg Schiano has brought Jim Panagos in as part of his second first coaching staff in Piscataway. Specifically, Panagos will be responsible for the Scarlet Knights’ defensive line.
The hiring marks a reunion as Panagos spent the 2012-15 seasons at Rutgers.
“Jim has a wealth of knowledge coaching defensive linemen and it is proven in the countless players he has developed during his career,” said Schiano. “Ask any of his past players, and they rave about his energy and passion, but most of all, they talk about his care and commitment for them individually. We are excited to welcome him and his family back to Rutgers.”
Panagos, who played his college football at Maryland, spent just one season with the Golden Gophers.
During his coaching career, Panagos has also spent time on collegiate staffs at Temple (2017-18) and UCF (2007-11), as well as time with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings (2002-05).
The 44-year-old coach has worked primarily with the defensive line throughout his time in the profession.
Does the Mad Hatter have a graduate transfer under center up his sleeve?
On a post on his Instagram story Saturday, Franks indicated that he is currently in Lawrence, Kansas. A Kansas official subsequently confirmed that the quarterback is in town for a visit to the Big 12 football program.
Adding to the intrigue, and according to 247Sports.com, Franks recently began following KU head coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon on Twitter.
In early December, Franks had announced that he would be leaving Florida. At the time, it was unclear if Franks, who signed a contract with the Boston Red Sox this past summer, was leaving to play a professional sport or transfer to another school, although this latest development seems to indicate the latter is likely.
After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators in 2018. He had started the first three games of 2019 before going down with a season-ending ankle injury.
During his time in Gainesville, Franks threw for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in completing exactly 59 percent of his 622 passes.
This certainly casts a pall over one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports.
Friday afternoon in Philadelphia, Navy rode a record-breaking performance from Malcolm Perry to roll over Army. The 31-7 romp snapped a three-game losing streak for the Naval Academy in the rivalry.
However, prior to the game during ESPN‘s College GameDay pregame show, a trio of individuals — two West Point cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman — were seen making a hand sign on the broadcast that could indicate “OK.” That sign of late, though, has also become associated with “white power” as well.
Following the game, officials from both military academies confirmed that they are looking into the situation.
“West Point is looking into it and we do not know the intent of the cadets,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Ophardt, director of public affairs, in an email to NBC News.
Cmdr. Alana Garas of the Naval Academy said in an email, “We are aware and will be looking into it.”
Just ask Baker Mayfield; this usually isn’t a winning strategy.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, North Carolina State football player Payton Wilson, 19, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor counts following a series of events very early Saturday. In addition to two counts of resisting a police officer, Wilson is also facing one count each of consuming alcohol by a 19- or 20-year-old, possession of a fraudulent ID and injury to personal property. Additionally, he was cited for impeding traffic.
From the News & Observer’s report:
The arrest warrants state on Saturday morning Wilson ran from an officer into traffic, was struck by a car and then continued to flee before hiding under a parked car. Wilson also possessed his brother’s ID for the purpose of purchasing alcohol, the warrant states.
A university spokesperson stated that the football program is aware of the situation.
A redshirt freshman, Wilson heads into the postseason as the Wolfpack’s leading tackler with 69. He’s also been credited with five tackles for loss, three pass breakups and an interception.
Unlike most programs around the nation, Texas Tech was on the receiving end of some positive early-entry news this weekend.
Jack Anderson confirmed via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he feels “that it is in my best interest to forego the 2020 NFL Draft and remain at Texas Tech for my senior year.” Added the offensive lineman, “This decision has been difficult for me due to positive feedback I have received about declaring early, and my lifelong dream of having an opportunity to play in the NFL.”
Anderson was first-team All-Big 12 at guard in 2018 after earning first-team Freshman All-American honors the year before. He started the first four games in 2019 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending upper-body injury.
That injury ended the 6-5, 320-pound lineman’s streak of consecutive starts at 29 in a row.
Because he played in four or fewer games in 2019, he could take a redshirt that would leave him with two years of eligibility he could use in 2020 and 2021. Given the feedback he says he received, though, that seems unlikely.