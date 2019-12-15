Minnesota loses DL coach to Rutgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rutgers wasn’t able to get past Minnesota on the field in 2019 — they lost 42-7 at home — but they have gotten over on their Big Ten counterparts off of it, at least on the coaching front.

RU announced Saturday that Greg Schiano has brought Jim Panagos in as part of his second first coaching staff in Piscataway. Specifically, Panagos will be responsible for the Scarlet Knights’ defensive line.

The hiring marks a reunion as Panagos spent the 2012-15 seasons at Rutgers.

“Jim has a wealth of knowledge coaching defensive linemen and it is proven in the countless players he has developed during his career,” said Schiano. “Ask any of his past players, and they rave about his energy and passion, but most of all, they talk about his care and commitment for them individually. We are excited to welcome him and his family back to Rutgers.”

Panagos, who played his college football at Maryland, spent just one season with the Golden Gophers.

During his coaching career, Panagos has also spent time on collegiate staffs at Temple (2017-18) and UCF (2007-11), as well as time with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings (2002-05).

The 44-year-old coach has worked primarily with the defensive line throughout his time in the profession.