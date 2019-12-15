Getty Images

Texas Tech’s Jack Anderson eschewing draft, returning for senior year

Dec 15, 2019
Unlike most programs around the nation, Texas Tech was on the receiving end of some positive early-entry news this weekend.

Jack Anderson confirmed via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he feels “that it is in my best interest to forego the 2020 NFL Draft and remain at Texas Tech for my senior year.” Added the offensive lineman, “This decision has been difficult for me due to positive feedback I have received about declaring early, and my lifelong dream of having an opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Anderson was first-team All-Big 12 at guard in 2018 after earning first-team Freshman All-American honors the year before. He started the first four games in 2019 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending upper-body injury.

That injury ended the 6-5, 320-pound lineman’s streak of consecutive starts at 29 in a row.

Because he played in four or fewer games in 2019, he could take a redshirt that would leave him with two years of eligibility he could use in 2020 and 2021. Given the feedback he says he received, though, that seems unlikely.

Injury will sideline Cal’s Ashtyn Davis for Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois

Dec 15, 2019
One of the top defensive backs in the Pac-12 will be sidelined for the postseason.

Late this past week, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged that Ashtyn Davis will not play in the Redbox Bowl matchup with Illinois Dec. 30.  Wilcox stated that Davis is dealing with an unspecified medical issued that required surgery recently.

“Ashtyn had to have a procedure done. It’s a minor procedure, but it’s something he had to have done,” the coach said. “It’s something small, but it had to be done.”

As Davis is in his final season of eligibility, this effectively ends the collegiate portion of his playing career.

This season, Davis tied for the team lead in interceptions with two and led the Bears with two fumble recoveries.  He was named second-team All-Pac-12 following the regular season.

In November, he was also named as a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on.  Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes ended up claiming this year’s trophy.

Arizona State confirms Boise State’s Zak Hill as new OC

Dec 14, 2019
At the end of the regular season, Herm Edwards fired the bulk of Arizona State’s offensive staff. Nearly two weeks later, the reshaping of the assistants on that side of the ball has commenced in earnest.

Following up on speculation that had been growing in recent days, ASU on Saturday announced that Zak Hill has been hired as Edwards’ new offensive coordinator. Hill will replace Rob Likens, who was a part of the post-regular-season purge.

“Zak is very well versed in offensive football,” the head coach said in a statement. “He comes from winning programs and he played the quarterback position. I like that. He’s good at building an offense around the personnel that he has available to him. He will force the defense to adjust with multiple formations and personnel groups. His style fits the DNA of what we want on our coaching staff. He’s an excellent teacher.”

The past four seasons, Hill served as the coordinator at Boise State. Prior to that, and aside from a one-month stop at Hawaii, Hill spent seven seasons as the passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FCS power Eastern Washington.

“I am really excited about this opportunity and I truly believe it is a great situation for me at ASU,” Hill said. “I appreciate Coach Edwards believing in me and having the trust to bring me on and I am thankful to Ray Anderson and the Sun Devil administration for their support in making this happen. I am really excited to get down there and I know we have some exciting weapons on offense. I look forward to putting together an explosive, fun offense that our fans will love to watch.”

“I am humbled at this opportunity. I also want to thank everyone at Boise State for a great four years and I am grateful for all the support I have received from Bronco Nation,” he added. “I would especially like to thank Coach Harsin for his leadership and my years at Boise State and the opportunity he afforded me to grow as a coach.”

In addition to Hill’s, uhhh, addition, ASU also confirmed Derek Hagan and Prentice Gill as offensive assistants. Their specific titles and responsibilities were not detailed.

Hagan, who played wide receiver for the Sun Devils and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2015, was an offensive analyst at ASU this past season. Gill served in the same role at Oregon.

Dabo Swinney lays out new responsibilities for offensive staff

Dec 14, 2019
Jeff Scott spent a dozen years at Clemson, including the last five seasons as co-offensive coordinator, before taking the head job at USF earlier this month. Despite his importance to Dabo Swinney‘s success, there won’t be too much change for the defending national champions moving forward.

Friday, Swinney confirmed that he will not be filling Scott’s co-coordinator position and will instead allow Tony Elliott to serve as the sole coordinator. Elliott and Scott have shared coordinating responsibilities each of the past five seasons.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will maintain his current responsibilities as well as add the title of passing-game coordinator.

Additionally, Tyler Grisham, who played for the Tigers from 2005-08, has been promoted to wide receivers coach, a responsibility previously held by Scott. Grisham had been serving as an offensive analyst for the program.

“We have a good plan for all that stuff and have a great group of people here,” the head coach said. “We’re excited about getting it all settled out.”

Swinney also reiterated that, as had previously been laid out, Scott will return to the team next Thursday and will remain through however long the Tigers’ postseason run lasts. Clemson will face Ohio State Dec. 28 in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields the way-too-early 2020 Heisman favorite

Dec 14, 2019
You say the tears aren’t even dry yet from Joe Burrow‘s acceptance speech and we’re already looking ahead to 2020?  You’re damn right we are.

Saturday night, Burrow claimed the 2019 Heisman Trophy in record-smashing fashion, with the quarterback becoming just the second LSU Tiger to claim the most prestigious trophy in the sport.  Quarterback Justin Fields finished third in the voting, one of three Ohio State Buckeyes to land in the top six in the voting.

Speaking of Fields, one online sportsbook has the sophomore listed as a 5/2 favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.  Fellow sophomore Trevor Lawrence of Clemson is right behind him at 3/1.

The next closest is Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at 7/1.

A handful of the players who finished in the Top 10 in the voting — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Ohio State running back JK Dobbins, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — have eligibility remaining, but are expected to leave early for the NFL draft.  If any of them opt to remain in school, that would obviously change the odds moving forward.