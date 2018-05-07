Former Georgia Southern LB Edwin Jackson awarded posthumous degree

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Georgia Southern held its commencement ceremony on Saturday, and the most noteworthy degree was given to a student who wasn’t there.

Edwin Jackson graduated from Atlanta’s Westlake High School in 2011 and attended Georgia Southern as a regular student. He took part in a try out for walk-ons, made the team, and played in 13 games as a true freshman. Jackson’s career took off from there, helping the Eagles through their transitional period from FCS to FBS, eventually earning All-Sun Belt honors as a linebacker. That success led him to the NFL, where he played in all 16 games for the 2016 Indianapolis Colts.

However, Jackson was killed by a drunk driver in February. He was 26 years old.

Georgia Southern gave Jackson an honorary degree on Saturday, which was accepted by his parents, Wesley and Mary.

The late Edwin Jackson was awarded his degree posthumously today by @GeorgiaSouthern … just wait til the end for goosebumps. #GATA #GSGrad18@NFL@Colts pic.twitter.com/wayaqrDyd3 — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) May 5, 2018

Following Jackson’s death, Georgia Southern renamed its walk-on try out program after Jackson.