Florida makes Todd Grantham its highest-paid assistant ever

Florida revealed the salary structure for the 10 assistants on Dan Mullen‘s first coaching staff, and Todd Grantham won the designation as the highest-paid assistant coach in Florida history.

Given the times we live in, it’s likely that the highest-paid assistant on a staff is also the highest-paid assistant in school history, as is now the case at Florida.

Grantham will make $1.39 million in 2018, according to Only Gators, far outpacing the $890,000 earned by the Gators’ previous defensive coordinator, Randy Shannon. Tuesday’s news is the latest in a meteoric rise for Grantham of late. He left Georgia after four seasons at the conclusion of the 2013 season, then changed addresses again in 2016 following three seasons in the same post at Louisville. He joined Mullen’s Mississippi State staff — while former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon replaced Grantham at Louisville — which led him to Florida. Grantham made $660,000 for doing the same job at Mississippi State in 2017.

Co-offensive coordinators Billy Gonzales (wide receivers) and John Hevesey (offensive line) and defensive line coach Sal Sunseri are the next-highest paid assistants at $565,000 a year. Two more Mullen aides top the $400,000 mark; linebackers coach Christian Robinson is the lowest-paid on-the-field assistant at $80,000 a year.

All told, Florida will pay Mullen’s first staff $4.725 million, which is slightly ahead of the $4.375 million paid out to Jim McElwain‘s final staff (a group that included one fewer assistant). Mullen will earn $6.1 million, well ahead of the $4.5 million paid out to McElwain.