Justin Ellis becomes seventh player to transfer from Syracuse this offseason

If offseason roster turnover were a game, Syracuse would be cruising to a lopsided win.
On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Justin Ellis announced that, “after many conversations with my family and people close to me, I have determined that it is in my best interest to transfer from Syracuse University.” Ellis, who gave no specific reason for his decision, becomes the seventh Orange player to leave Dino Babers‘ football program this offseason.
Ellis originally joined the team as a walk-on last year before earning a scholarship prior to the start of the fall semester, the Syracuse Post-Standard noted. As a true freshman last season, the defensive end saw action in two games.
In addition to Ellis, linebacker Troy Henderson, defensive tackle Kayton Samuels (HERE) and four defensive backs — Juwan Dowels, Daivon Ellison, Cordell Hudson and Rodney Williams — have all left the football program in the past few months.
Nearly three weeks after leaving a Power Five program, one transfer has decided to drop down a couple of rungs on the college football ladder in continuing his playing career.
On Twitter, believe it or not, Matthew Burrell revealed that he has committed to playing football at Sam Houston State. As the Bearkats play at the FCS level, Burrell will not have to sit out the 2018 season as he would’ve if he had made a move to another FBS program.
Counting this season, the redshirt junior offensive lineman has two years of eligibility remaining.
Burrell had announced April 19 that he would be transferring from Ohio State.
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class, Burrell was rated as the No. 7 guard in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Virginia. The past two seasons, the lineman had seen action in a total of 25 games, including 12 this past season.
Not surprisingly, there’s already a brisk market for a newly-minted graduate transfer.
Very early Tuesday afternoon, Joe Burrow announced that, as many had expected, he had decided to transfer from Ohio State. Almost immediately, schools such as LSU and Florida, among others, were attached to the graduate transfer quarterback.
In the hours after the announcement was made official, SI.com reported that LSU, as well as Cincinnati, have been granted permission to speak to Burrow. Another report has Arizona State, Arkansas and Wyoming as schools that have already shown some level of interest.
Burrow graduated from OSU this past weekend, which would give him immediate eligibility at any FBS program. Even better for his new school, Burrow will have two years of eligibility at his disposal that he can use in 2018 and 2019.
Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.
With Burrow sidelined for the first month of the season, Dwayne Haskins took over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Barrett. Haskins completed 40 of his 57 pass attempts for 565 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season, including a memorable relief appearance in yet another win over rival Michigan. The performance in The Game helped solidify Haskins as the favorite to replace Barrett heading into the offseason.
Burrow’s transfer presumably leaves Haskins as the Buckeyes’ starter and redshirt freshman Tate Martell, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017, as the primary backup.
After losing a couple of players to transfer over the past two weeks, Georgia is on the receiving end of one this time around.
In a move that slipped under our radar over the weekend, Landon Stratton announced in a Facebook post that he will be continuing his football and academic career at Georgia. The move came just a couple of days after the punter had taken a visit to the Athens campus.
As Stratton will be coming to UGA as both a graduate transfer as well as playing at FCS Murray State, he’ll be eligible to play for the national champion runners-up this year.
Stratton served as the Racers’ starting punter the last three seasons, averaging just over 41 yards per punt in that span.
In April of this year, it was reported that Stratton had signed with fellow FCS school Houston Baptist after deciding to leave Murray State. According to DawgNation.com, that signing could force Stratton to join the Bulldogs as a walk-on.
In solidifying its offensive line post-spring, South Alabama has reportedly turned to one of the best the Football Championship Series has to offer.
Citing an unnamed source, al.com has reported that John Austin Cook has committed to continuing his playing career at South Alabama. As Cook comes to the Sun Belt Conference school from Central Arkansas, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
The upcoming season will be the offensive tackle’s final year of eligibility.
The past two seasons, Cook started 24 of 25 games at tackle for the Bears. After being named second-team All-Southland Conference in 2016, he was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year last season.
Additionally, the 2017 season saw Cook pick up second-team FCS All-American honors as well