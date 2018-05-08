USF new home for former Alabama, Arizona State QB Blake Barnett

After beginning his career in the South and then moving out West, Blake Barnett is headed back from where he first came. Reportedly.

According to reports coming from both the states of Florida and Alabama, Barnett has decided to continue playing college football at South Florida. The decision was apparently preceded by a trip to the USF campus recently.

As a graduate transfer, Barnett would be eligible to compete immediately with the Bulls. The move makes sense for Barnett as USF is looking to replace long-time starting quarterback Quinton Flowers, with redshirt junior Brett Kean and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun, who were essentially co-starters during the spring, set to resume their battle in summer camp in early August.

In April of this year, Barnett decided to transfer from Arizona State. That move came roughly a year and a half after he transferred to ASU from Alabama.

Barnett, who started Alabama’s 2016 opener against USC but held on to the job for just two series before being replaced by Jalen Hurts, was a five-star 2015 recruit who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country. The California high school product originally committed to Notre Dame in November of 2013 before decommitting from the Irish in June of the following year.

The past two seasons, Barnett has attempted a total of 24 passes, with just five of those attempts coming as a member of the Sun Devils. He has completed 14 of those two dozen passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.