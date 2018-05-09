FCS punter announces transfer to Georgia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After losing a couple of players to transfer over the past two weeks, Georgia is on the receiving end of one this time around.

In a move that slipped under our radar over the weekend, Landon Stratton announced in a Facebook post that he will be continuing his football and academic career at Georgia. The move came just a couple of days after the punter had taken a visit to the Athens campus.

As Stratton will be coming to UGA as both a graduate transfer as well as playing at FCS Murray State, he’ll be eligible to play for the national champion runners-up this year.

Stratton served as the Racers’ starting punter the last three seasons, averaging just over 41 yards per punt in that span.

In April of this year, it was reported that Stratton had signed with fellow FCS school Houston Baptist after deciding to leave Murray State. According to DawgNation.com, that signing could force Stratton to join the Bulldogs as a walk-on.