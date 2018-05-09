Mike Leach joins government trip to Cambodia

Bill Simmons once coined the term “The Tyson Zone,” named after Mike Tyson and describing the phenomenon of when a public figure reaches a level of behavior so outlandish that any possible story about them would instantly be believed.
Washington State head coach Mike Leach has been living in the Tyson Zone for years now, and Wednesday offered the latest example.
The Spokane Spokesman-Review detailed that Leach tagged along with a group of Washington lawmakers on a government trip to Cambodia, which included a tour of Cambodian government buildings and a visit with a number of high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Wazzu spokesman Bill Martin noted to the paper that Leach, with his assistant coaches on the road and his players taking a post-spring football break after final exams, paid his own way to join the convoy.
“He’s someone who loves discovering new things. He loves to travel,” Martin said.
A story whose shelf-life you thought would’ve been long expired by continues instead to grind on.
The latest continuation began last week when Scott Frost, the former head coach at UCF who left for the same job at Nebraska, stated publicly that he “would have had a hard time getting behind” his former school’s national championship claims had he remained with the football program. Needless to say, the comments didn’t sit well with a sizable segment of the Knights fan base.
Given the opportunity to walk the opinion back, though, Frost chose not to. Sort of.
From the Orlando Sentinel‘s transcription of a radio interview Frost did with Mike Bianchi Thursday morning, the coach who led the Knights to an unbeaten season stated…
I don’t regret saying it, I answered it honestly,” Frost said of his remarks. “I’m so proud of that team and I am happy for those guys and I don’t want anything I say to diminish anything from it.
… before stating essentially that, now that he’s in Lincoln, he has no issue with what they’re doing in Orlando:
If you look at the history of college football, there’s a lot of cases where multiple teams have claimed national championships. I really don’t have a problem with that,” Frost said. “I think its wonderful for those players. I don’t have a problem with them making a claim to it.
While you can debate Frost’s true feelings on the claims, there’s little doubt he truly believes his 2017 UCF team should’ve gotten the opportunity to play for the title — or at least been a part of the playoff field.
“Right now there’s a system in place that crowns a national champion and I think it’s better than when I was in college,” Frost, who won two national championships as a Cornhuskers quarterback, said in the same interview by way of the Omaha World-Herald. “I think it should be eight with five conference champions and three at-large teams. That would open up a door to a team like UCF that has a great year to get it in.”
[nods head vigorously]
The cost of doing non-conference scheduling business, especially for Alabama, is going up and up.
Last week, it was reported that the defending national champions had reached a scheduling agreement in which the Mountain West school would receive a whopping $1.9 million guarantee. Wednesday, FBSchedules.com reported that Alabama has also reached agreements on future games with Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.
The cost for scheduling those two Conference USA schools? $1.9 million. Each.
The Crimson Tide will play the Golden Eagles Sept. 21, 2019, while they’ll face the Hilltoppers Sept. 25, 2021. Obviously, both of those games will be played within the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama and WKU have met three times previously, the first coming in 2008 and the last 2016. UA won all three games by a combined score of 114-17. ‘Bama and Southern Miss, meanwhile, have played 33 times between 1966-2014. The Golden Eagles’ three wins in the series came in 2000, 1990 and 1982. There was also one tie, a 13-all sister-kisser in Birmingham during the 1981 season.
A sad, tragic story has, at least legally, come to a conclusion.
In November of 2016, former Tennessee Central High School and Maryville College football player William Riley Gaul was arrested on one count of first-degree murder. It’s alleged that Gaul fired a weapon into the bedroom of Emma Jane Walker, killing the 16-year-old Central High cheerleader.
This week, an eight-man, four-woman jury found the 19-year-old former Div. III wide receiver guilty of first-degree murder. Gaul was also found guilty of stalking, tampering with evidence, theft of between $500 and $1,000, and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony
The guilty verdicts came after the jury had deliberated for just over four hours.
According to the Associated Press, the 19-year-old Gaul was immediately given a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 51 years. Gaul, who was 18 at the time of the murder, would be 70 years old the first time he comes up for parole.
Prior to the murder, Gaul and Walker had been involved in a relationship that the latter had broken off. Walker was believed to be sleeping when she was hit by a single bullet.
From the AP:
Prosecutors said Gaul intended to kill his ex-girlfriend in anger over the end of their two-year relationship. Defense lawyer Wesley Stone said Gaul never intended to harm Walker and should be convicted of the lesser charge of reckless homicide.
Obviously, Gaul was dismissed from the Div. III football team very shortly after his 2016 arrest.
Just as quickly as this came up, this particular graduate transfer situation could be resolved in relatively short order.
Not long after it was confirmed that Joe Burrow would be transferring from Ohio State, reports had LSU and Cincinnati being granted permission to speak to the quarterback. A day later, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that Burrow has a pair of visits lined up over the next few days — Thursday to Cincinnati, this weekend to LSU.
It’s also been reported that Arizona State, Arkansas and Wyoming as schools that have already shown some level of interest; there is also, however, speculation that Burrow could make his decision as early as this weekend, making it uncertain if those schools, or any other for that matter, get a visit from the sought-after grad transfer who will have two years of eligibility remaining at whichever school at which he lands.
Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.
With Burrow sidelined for the first month of the season, Dwayne Haskins took over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Barrett. Haskins completed 40 of his 57 pass attempts for 565 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season, including a memorable relief appearance in yet another win over rival Michigan. The performance in The Game helped solidify Haskins as the favorite to replace Barrett heading into the offseason.
After apparently seeing the writing on the quarterback room wall, Burrow opted to leave the Buckeyes not long after the end of spring practice.