Arizona State adds Al Luginbill as Director of Player Personnel

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards is adding to his football staff by bringing in someone very familiar with Arizona State football. Al Luginbill, a former Sun Devils defensive coordinator, has been named Director of Player Personnel by Arizona State, according to a released statement on Thursday.

“Building an elite college football program begins with talent evaluation,” Edwards said in the statement. “Al has been one of the most respected talent evaluators in the game of football for over four decades. He has experience in talent evaluation at every level of football. He’s always been on the cutting edge of talent evaluation, whether it was by creating successful companies or developing concepts such as the annual Under Armour All-American game or NFL football overseas. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our staff.”

Luginbill was a part owner of Football Scouts Inc. and has helped develop a recruiting database that has since been acquired by ESPN. Luginbill was an assistant coach at Arizona State from 1972 to 1973 and later joined the staff as a linebackers coach in 1979 after some other coaching stops. In 1982, Luginbill was promoted to defensive coordinator. Luginbill was hired to be the head coach at San Diego State in 1989 and later coached in NFL Europe and in the Arena Football League. Luginbill was also the head coach of the XFL’s Los Angeles Xtreme and won the league’s only Million Dollar Game.

Luginbill’s son, Tom Luginbill, is currently an analyst for ESPN.

