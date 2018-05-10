Arkansas DB Kevin Richardson gets sixth year from NCAA

Getting a sixth year of eligibility to play college football is a bit of a rarity, but Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson is one of the latest to be given the rare gift from the NCAA offices.

According to a report from HawgSports.com, and confirmed by Richardson himself via Twitter, Richardson will be eligible to play football for the Razorbacks this fall.

“Finally official man, ready to put that Razorback logo on for one more year,” Richardson tweeted. “Y’all in for something special this year Hog fans!”

Richardson getting a sixth year was aided by a new NCAA rule that makes it easier for a player to receive a sixth year of eligibility. Because Richardson redshirted one season and later missed an entire college football season due to injury, he qualified for the sixth year of eligibility consideration. The new rule will likely lead to more sixth years of eligibility to be made available, which is ultimately best for all parties involved from player to program and even the NCAA (it’s just a good PR move at the very least to allow players a chance to compete on the field).

Richardson redshirted for Arkansas in 2013 and has appeared in nearly every game since with the exception of the 2016 season, in which he only appeared in one game. Now, he will get one last chance to play for Arkansas in an attempt to end his college career on a high note.

