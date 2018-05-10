Ex-Syracuse DB Juwan Dowels transfers to Western Michigan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another of the seven Syracuse players who have transferred this offseason has found a new college football home.

Juwan Dowels revealed on his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he will be enrolling at Western Michigan and continuing his collegiate playing career for the Broncos. Dowels left Syracuse as a graduate transfer, which gives him instant eligibility.

The 2018 season will be the defensive back’s final year of eligibility. And Dowels’ first game in that last season? At home in Kalamazoo against… Syracuse.

Dowels played in 24 games during his time with the Orange, starting seven of those contests. Five of those starts came during the 2015 season, while he started one of the first two games of 2016 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.

During his three years, Dowels was credited with 69 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed. He also picked off a pair of passes, including one in his final season with the Orange.