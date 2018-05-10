Former Notre Dame DB Ashton White tweets transfer to Buffalo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a year away from the sport, Ashton White is getting back on the field.

White sent out a tweet on his personal Twitter account Wednesday announcing that he will be continuing his education at Buffalo and resuming his playing career with the Bulls. The defensive back comes to the Bulls as a graduate transfer.

Including the upcoming season, White will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

Very excited to announce I will be playing Football and earning a masters degree at The University of Buffalo for the next two years! #GoBulls #HornsUp @UBFootball 🏆🏈 pic.twitter.com/DiC0L04VMJ — Ashton White (@awhiteuno) May 9, 2018

White was originally a three-star member of Notre Dame’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, White was one of five Fighting Irish players who were arrested in August of 2016 on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana. The cornerback played sparingly in 2016 and then opted to sit out the 2017 season, although he remained enrolled in classes at Notre Dame and earned his bachelor’s degree this spring from the university.