Report: Alabama adds future games with Western Kentucky, Southern Miss — at $1.9 million a pop

A story whose shelf-life you thought would’ve been long expired by continues instead to grind on.

The latest continuation began last week when Scott Frost, the former head coach at UCF who left for the same job at Nebraska, stated publicly that he “would have had a hard time getting behind” his former school’s national championship claims had he remained with the football program. Needless to say, the comments didn’t sit well with a sizable segment of the Knights fan base.

Given the opportunity to walk the opinion back, though, Frost chose not to. Sort of.

From the Orlando Sentinel‘s transcription of a radio interview Frost did with Mike Bianchi Thursday morning, the coach who led the Knights to an unbeaten season stated…

I don’t regret saying it, I answered it honestly,” Frost said of his remarks. “I’m so proud of that team and I am happy for those guys and I don’t want anything I say to diminish anything from it.

… before stating essentially that, now that he’s in Lincoln, he has no issue with what they’re doing in Orlando:

If you look at the history of college football, there’s a lot of cases where multiple teams have claimed national championships. I really don’t have a problem with that,” Frost said. “I think its wonderful for those players. I don’t have a problem with them making a claim to it.

While you can debate Frost’s true feelings on the claims, there’s little doubt he truly believes his 2017 UCF team should’ve gotten the opportunity to play for the title — or at least been a part of the playoff field.

“Right now there’s a system in place that crowns a national champion and I think it’s better than when I was in college,” Frost, who won two national championships as a Cornhuskers quarterback, said in the same interview by way of the Omaha World-Herald. “I think it should be eight with five conference champions and three at-large teams. That would open up a door to a team like UCF that has a great year to get it in.”

[/nods head vigorously]