Will West Virginia and Marshall be able to profit from sports gambling in West Virginia?

It looks like a brand new source of revenue could soon become available for West Virginia and Marshall. That is, unless the NCAA steps in and slams the door on the whole idea.
According to David Purdum of ESPN, a tentative agreement between the West Virginia lottery commission, licensed casino operators and sports leagues with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may have been reached. Officials from both West Virginia and Marshall were among those joining the meetings, and there is a possibility both universities could end up receiving a cut of the state’s sports gambling revenue.
“If this is legalized, what the ADs said is that we’ll have to spend more money on compliance and we’re going to have increased risk,” head of Division I Athletic Directors Association Tom McMillen said to ESPN. “What was shown, at schools with regulated [sports betting] markets — Nevada, UNLV — they spend considerably more on compliance, because it’s more open, more transparent, more in your face than the other schools where it’s illegal. The fact of the matter is that the onus is going to fall on Marshall and West Virginia.”
How much West Virginia and Marshall could potentially receive remains to be clarified, but any additional source of revenue is going to help in some way. No other NCAA schools currently have a similar revenue source like this outlined at this time.
Of course, this is all pending a decision by the United States Supreme Court regarding the legality of sports gambling. The state of West Virginia is being proactive in anticipation the Supreme Court will allow for state-sponsored sports gambling. That decision is expected by the end of June.
The Shea Patterson ruling cracked the door. Thursday, Thomas Mars‘ righteous tenacity kicked the door wide open for his remaining clients.
Throughout the evening, it was confirmed that five players who had transferred from Ole Miss in the midst of sanctions levied on the football program had been granted a waiver by the NCAA that allows them to compete immediately at their new schools. The quintet impacted by today’s confirmations include defensive back Deontay Anderson (Houston), offensive tackle Jack DeFoor (Georgia Tech), Breon Dixon (Nebraska), wide receiver Tre Nixon (UCF) and linebacker Jarrion Street (UAB).
All of those players were 2016 signees who will have three years of eligibility remaining, and all five will likely contribute to their new teams immediately in 2018.
The Patterson decision, announced late last month and which granted him immediate eligibility at Michigan, came after the quarterback’s new school and his old school, Ole Miss, “worked together over the last several days in conjunction with the NCAA national office staff, and with a focus on the best interest of the student-athlete, to put forward a new waiver application.” That resolution certainly paved the way for these collective decisions less than two weeks later, and decisions that were the absolute correct ones for the student-athletes involved.
Marshall Long, a former starting punter for the Georgia Bulldogs, may not be back on the practice field any time too soon. Long announced in an Instagram post he underwent knee surgery on his left knee recently, thus putting his football plans on hold for now. This is the third time Long has had to undergo a surgical procedure on his knee.
Georgia added Landon Stratton as a transfer punter this week, with Stratton coming to Georgia from Murray State. That move adds a three-year starter to the special teams unit in place of the injured Long. Long redshirted last season after being a starting punter for the Bulldogs in 2016. Stratton will be eligible to play right away this fall for the defending SEC champions and national title runners-up.
What the long-term future has in store for Long remains to be seen. Long made no mention of his future plans, whether they include continuing to pursue football or not. But a punter having a third knee surgery does create a foggy future to say the least.
Getting a sixth year of eligibility to play college football is a bit of a rarity, but Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson is one of the latest to be given the rare gift from the NCAA offices.
According to a report from HawgSports.com, and confirmed by Richardson himself via Twitter, Richardson will be eligible to play football for the Razorbacks this fall.
“Finally official man, ready to put that Razorback logo on for one more year,” Richardson tweeted. “Y’all in for something special this year Hog fans!”
Richardson getting a sixth year was aided by a new NCAA rule that makes it easier for a player to receive a sixth year of eligibility. Because Richardson redshirted one season and later missed an entire college football season due to injury, he qualified for the sixth year of eligibility consideration. The new rule will likely lead to more sixth years of eligibility to be made available, which is ultimately best for all parties involved from player to program and even the NCAA (it’s just a good PR move at the very least to allow players a chance to compete on the field).
Richardson redshirted for Arkansas in 2013 and has appeared in nearly every game since with the exception of the 2016 season, in which he only appeared in one game. Now, he will get one last chance to play for Arkansas in an attempt to end his college career on a high note.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards is adding to his football staff by bringing in someone very familiar with Arizona State football. Al Luginbill, a former Sun Devils defensive coordinator, has been named Director of Player Personnel by Arizona State, according to a released statement on Thursday.
“Building an elite college football program begins with talent evaluation,” Edwards said in the statement. “Al has been one of the most respected talent evaluators in the game of football for over four decades. He has experience in talent evaluation at every level of football. He’s always been on the cutting edge of talent evaluation, whether it was by creating successful companies or developing concepts such as the annual Under Armour All-American game or NFL football overseas. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our staff.”
Luginbill was a part owner of Football Scouts Inc. and has helped develop a recruiting database that has since been acquired by ESPN. Luginbill was an assistant coach at Arizona State from 1972 to 1973 and later joined the staff as a linebackers coach in 1979 after some other coaching stops. In 1982, Luginbill was promoted to defensive coordinator. Luginbill was hired to be the head coach at San Diego State in 1989 and later coached in NFL Europe and in the Arena Football League. Luginbill was also the head coach of the XFL’s Los Angeles Xtreme and won the league’s only Million Dollar Game.
Luginbill’s son, Tom Luginbill, is currently an analyst for ESPN.