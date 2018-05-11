Arizona State fans force Arizona to relocate athletics road tour event in Tempe

With Arizona taking members of the athletics department across the state to meet alums and fans, one particular stop ruffled more than enough feathers in Tempe to cause some problems. Tempe, of course, is the home to Arizona State, and Sun Devil fans were none too pleased to hear the rival Wildcats were planning a road tour stop at a local brewery.

A free event for Arizona fans featuring new head coach Kevin Sumlin was to take place at Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe on Monday, May 21. However, after the venue received numerous complaints from Arizona State fans, the event was moved to a different location located in Scottsdale.

🚨Slight change of plans🚨 Arizona Athletics is [[still]] heading to Phoenix for the Road Tour! 🚙🚗

Hang with Dave Heeke, Kevin Sumlin, John Court, and Dave Rubio 📆: May 21

📌: Social Tap RSVP: https://t.co/2w6P5U6Hh7 pic.twitter.com/06tyaYUkVn — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) May 8, 2018

Making this a bit more humorous is the owner of the Pedal Haus Brewery is an Arizona State alum. So how does the owner of the pub allow for an Arizona event to be approved? According to a report from ABC 15, the owner of the brewery was approached about the event by a third party and was unaware the event was to serve as a Wildcat off-season rally.

“Our commitment is to ASU. Always has been and always will be,” Pedal Haus Brewery owner Julian Wright said. “We’re big fans and big supporters of the university and the sports program.”

The brewery is located about one mile off Arizona State’s campus. Nice try by Arizona, you have to admit.

