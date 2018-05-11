Bret Bielema to continue working with New England Patriots post-draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could the NFL continue to be in the immediate future for one former college football head coach?

In the run-up to the 2018 NFL draft, Bret Bielema was a part of the New England Patriots’ contingent in attendance at Alabama’s Pro Day in early March. Since then, there’s been very little talk of Bielema’s future.

Thursday, however, brought word that Bielema’s time with the Patriots will likely continue on for the foreseeable future — most notably, in a coaching capacity.

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema has continued to work for the Patriots after the draft. Look for him to be involved with coaching duties as the team begins its rookie minicamp tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2018

Bielema has spent every year of a coaching career that began as a graduate assistant at alma mater Iowa at the collegiate level. The 48-year-old Bielema was the head coach Wisconsin from 2006-2012 before moving on to the same job at Arkansas from 2013 until his dismissal immediately following the end of the 2017 regular season.

As he’s being paid nearly $12 million to not coach the Razorbacks through 2020, though, it’s not like Bielema is desperate to find employment.