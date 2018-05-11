Clemson DL Jabril Robinson transferring to West Virginia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little over three months after leaving one Power Five program, Jabril Robinson has officially moved on to another.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, West Virginia confirmed that Robinson has signed a grant-in-aid for the 2018-19 academic year and will continue his football playing career with the Mountaineers. The 6-2, 270-pound defensive lineman graduated from Clemson in December of last year, making him immediately eligible in his new home of Morgantown.

This will be Robinson’s final year of eligibility.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2014 recruiting class, Robinson was rated as the No. 81 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 46 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. After redshirting as a true freshman, Robinson played in 23 games and was credited with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1½ sacks.

Last season, he posted 19 of those tackles in 11 games.

Robinson becomes the third graduate transfer from a Power Five program to come to WVU this offseason, joining UCLA defensive back Denzel Fisher (HERE) and USC defensive tackle Kenny Bigelow (HERE).