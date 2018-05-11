Former four-star DB Wayne Davis transferring from Ohio State

For the second time this week — albeit not nearly as high-profile as was the first — a former four-star recruit has taken to social media to announce his departure from Ohio State.

On his personal Twitter account, Wayne Davis confirmed that he will be departing the Buckeyes as a transfer. Unlike some (most?) other transfers these days, the defensive back won’t be leaving his current school as a graduate, meaning he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season.

Beginning with 2019, however, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Davis was a four-star 2016 signee who was rated as the No. 33 cornerback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, he played in just two games this past season.

While no specific reason for the transfer was given, elevenwarriors.com wrote that Davis “was one of five sophomore safeties on the Buckeyes’ roster, and he appeared to be at the back end of the pecking order among them.” Additionally, the Cleveland Plain Dealer noted that, with Davis’ departure, OSU is now down to the mandated 85-man scholarship limit.