Georgia DB Deangelo Gibbs enrolls in summer classes after missing spring semester

May 11, 2018
Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs did not enroll in spring semester courses as he continued to rehab from shoulder surgery. Gibbs appears to be back on track to re-join the Bulldogs, however, as he is reportedly registered for summer classes in Athens.

The Telegraph in Macon, Georgia was the first to report Gibbs being enrolled in summer classes. The news comes as a positive sign Gibbs will be getting back in the mix for the defending SEC champions after a freshman season saw him sidelined and put on the scout team for the second half of the season. Gibbs was ineligible to participate in spring practices due to not being enrolled, but he will be able to re-join the team for any offseason conditioning and workouts before the start of the regular season now that he is back in the classroom.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has suggested he expects a full recovery for Gibbs, which means the sophomore could start competing for playing time this year.

According to Dawg Nation, Gibbs did not travel with the team to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game or for either College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma or Alabama.

Alabama blocking GRAD TRANSFER Brandon Kennedy from SEC schools

May 11, 2018
Ridiculous, asinine, petty, you name it.  Again.

After leaving Alabama as a graduate transfer in June of 2016, Maurice Smith‘s intended transfer to Georgia was initially blocked by UA before both the school and the SEC relented. Fast-forward nearly two years, and Brandon Kennedy, who earlier this month decided to take the grad transfer route out of ‘Bama, is being barred by his former university from transferring to any school in the conference, al.com is reporting

Specifically, the website reported that the offensive lineman is interested in a transfer to rivals Auburn and Tennessee. Kennedy, who received his bachelor’s degree from the university last December, is appealing the inane restrictions.

In addition to the intra-conference restrictions placed on the graduate transfer, Kennedy, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is also barred from transferring to seven of the eight schools on UA’s non-conference schedule the next two years — Arkansas State, Duke, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisville, New Mexico State, Southern Miss and The Citadel. Kennedy will be allowed, for whatever reason, to play for FCS Western Carolina, which is nice.

In granting Smith’s 2016 request for a waiver, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey noted that, “among other contributing factors, that a student-athlete who graduates in three years and exhibits a strong commitment to his or her academic future provides compelling motivation to help them achieve their goals on and off the field.”

Kennedy enrolled in classes at UA in the summer of 2016 and graduated a little over three years later.

Since last summer, two players have transferred within the SEC. In June of 2017, running back David Williams moved from South Carolina to Arkansas. Earlier this month, defensive back Nick Harvey left Texas A&M and chose South Carolina over, among others, Auburn and Tennessee.

Both Williams and Harvey left their former schools as graduate transfers.

And then there’s this: Chris Black, who announced his decision to transfer from Alabama in December of 2016, landed at Missouri as a graduate transfer in February of 2017 — without Nick Saban or the university blocking his move to the SEC East school.

Arizona State fans force Arizona to relocate athletics road tour event in Tempe

May 11, 2018
With Arizona taking members of the athletics department across the state to meet alums and fans, one particular stop ruffled more than enough feathers in Tempe to cause some problems. Tempe, of course, is the home to Arizona State, and Sun Devil fans were none too pleased to hear the rival Wildcats were planning a road tour stop at a local brewery.

A free event for Arizona fans featuring new head coach Kevin Sumlin was to take place at Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe on Monday, May 21. However, after the venue received numerous complaints from Arizona State fans, the event was moved to a different location located in Scottsdale.

Making this a bit more humorous is the owner of the Pedal Haus Brewery is an Arizona State alum. So how does the owner of the pub allow for an Arizona event to be approved? According to a report from ABC 15, the owner of the brewery was approached about the event by a third party and was unaware the event was to serve as a Wildcat off-season rally.

“Our commitment is to ASU. Always has been and always will be,” Pedal Haus Brewery owner Julian Wright said. “We’re big fans and big supporters of the university and the sports program.”

The brewery is located about one mile off Arizona State’s campus. Nice try by Arizona, you have to admit.

Michigan football discussing second season on Amazon Prime

May 11, 2018
If you enjoyed “All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines” on Amazon Prime and want to see more, you could potentially get it. The Michigan football program is reportedly discussing the idea of a second season on the streaming video service that could continue following the Wolverines for another season.

“It’s a possibility,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said while attending an event in Ohio on Thursday, according to MLive.com. “[We’re] kind of talking to people and asking them what they think.”

There is a financial incentive to being the star subject of a streaming documentary series, of course. Michigan received $2.25 million from Amazon for opening the program up to Amazon’s cameras. The eight-episode program followed Michigan’s football program on their offseason tour to Rome, Italy and throughout the 2017 season through wins and losses. The full series went live on Amazon for Amazon Prime customers in early April.

One person who has not watched the series? That would be Harbaugh, who says he can’t stand to watch himself on camera. He also doesn’t want to re-live a few of the moments from last season.

“I can’t watch myself,” Harbaugh said. “I can’t even hear my own voice on tape recorder. Some of those losses, I don’t think I could watch them.”

Would you all in for a second season watching behind the scenes footage of the Wolverines? Or would you like to see Amazon do something similar with another program?

Jim Harbaugh expresses concern over paying college athletes

May 11, 2018
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is always willing to offer his take on any number of subjects the sport of college football faces. Among the issues that never seems to go away is whether or not players should be compensated as a student-athlete beyond just a scholarship. Speaking at an event on Thursday, Harbaugh touched on the subject and expressed some concerns he has with the concept.

“If you pay players, if you made them employees in college sports, then they’ll have to pay taxes and would the scholarship become a taxable benefit,” Harbaugh openly wondered, according to the Detroit Free Press. “If he’s getting a $65,000 scholarship plus $30,000 or $40,000 a year, is the government going to look and say ‘you owe us 40 percent in taxes’ and are you paying more than you make back into taxes?”

Harbaugh’s point about the government taxing players on any additional compensation on top of the value of a scholarship is not unique, and it has been mentioned before. It is a valid concern that sometimes gets overlooked. Paying a player could qualify them to be legally viewed as employees of a university, which opens up their income to be taxable assets.

“I worry about making them employees. But maybe there’s a way to do some kind of deferred compensation,” Harbaugh continued. “I think that (could be) a possibility and we’re exploring that right now.”

This is another idea that has been floated around before as well. Creating a fund that can be paid to a player upon completion of their college career to account for various compensation could be a possible solution to the “pay the players” model, although that would still have many details to sort out before becoming a realistic possibility.