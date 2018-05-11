Georgia DB Deangelo Gibbs enrolls in summer classes after missing spring semester

Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs did not enroll in spring semester courses as he continued to rehab from shoulder surgery. Gibbs appears to be back on track to re-join the Bulldogs, however, as he is reportedly registered for summer classes in Athens.

The Telegraph in Macon, Georgia was the first to report Gibbs being enrolled in summer classes. The news comes as a positive sign Gibbs will be getting back in the mix for the defending SEC champions after a freshman season saw him sidelined and put on the scout team for the second half of the season. Gibbs was ineligible to participate in spring practices due to not being enrolled, but he will be able to re-join the team for any offseason conditioning and workouts before the start of the regular season now that he is back in the classroom.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has suggested he expects a full recovery for Gibbs, which means the sophomore could start competing for playing time this year.

According to Dawg Nation, Gibbs did not travel with the team to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game or for either College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma or Alabama.

