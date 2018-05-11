Michigan football discussing second season on Amazon Prime

If you enjoyed “All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines” on Amazon Prime and want to see more, you could potentially get it. The Michigan football program is reportedly discussing the idea of a second season on the streaming video service that could continue following the Wolverines for another season.

“It’s a possibility,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said while attending an event in Ohio on Thursday, according to MLive.com. “[We’re] kind of talking to people and asking them what they think.”

There is a financial incentive to being the star subject of a streaming documentary series, of course. Michigan received $2.25 million from Amazon for opening the program up to Amazon’s cameras. The eight-episode program followed Michigan’s football program on their offseason tour to Rome, Italy and throughout the 2017 season through wins and losses. The full series went live on Amazon for Amazon Prime customers in early April.

One person who has not watched the series? That would be Harbaugh, who says he can’t stand to watch himself on camera. He also doesn’t want to re-live a few of the moments from last season.

“I can’t watch myself,” Harbaugh said. “I can’t even hear my own voice on tape recorder. Some of those losses, I don’t think I could watch them.”

Would you all in for a second season watching behind the scenes footage of the Wolverines? Or would you like to see Amazon do something similar with another program?

