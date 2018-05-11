Michigan State adds Western Kentucky to future schedule, too

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Western Kentucky is certainly beefing up its future non-conference schedules.

Earlier this week, it was reported that WKU had added a future game against Alabama. Thursday, not only did WKU confirm that game, but that the football program had also added a future matchup with Michigan State as well.

That game will be played Oct. 2, 2021. The Alabama game, which was originally reported to be scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, will instead take place Sept. 16, 2023.

Left unsaid is whether WKU will pull in the $1.9 million for the road trip to East Lansing like they will for the game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We always want to measure ourselves against the best, and certainly road games in Big Ten and SEC environments are formidable challenges,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement. “Both of these games are exciting matchups against excellent programs but also provide excellent opportunities for our program, players and coaches.

“Additionally, each are close enough for our fans to be able to travel and attend the games in person and support our football team on the road which is a key component of our scheduling philosophy.”

The 2021 game against the Spartans will mark the first-ever between the two football programs. The Hilltoppers and Crimson Tide have met three times previously, the first coming in 2008 and the last 2016. UA won all three games by a combined score of 114-17.