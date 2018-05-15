Getty Images

The entire 2018-19 bowl schedule is now set

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Last week, ESPN announced its 2018-19 bowl schedule, which, considering the House of Mouse owns all but five of the 41 postseason games just about set the entire slate.

But not quite.

The Football Bowl Association released the full schedule on Tuesday, setting in stone a bowl season that begins at high noon (Eastern) on Saturday, Dec. 15 and runs into the midnight hours of Monday, Jan. 7.

The five games that got their schedules announced Tuesday are:

  • AutoNation Cure Bowl — Saturday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
  • Arizona Bowl — Friday, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
  • San Francisco Bowl — Monday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Hyundai Sun Bowl — Monday, Dec. 31, TBA (CBS)
  • SDCCU Holiday Bowl — Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)

The full slate:

Urban Meyer says Dwayne Haskins will get ‘first opportunity to be the starter’

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2018, 5:48 PM EDT
Urban Meyer did not name Dwayne Haskins as his starting quarterback on Monday. But he did say Haskins will get the first crack at it.

Speaking at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton, Meyer said, via the Canton Repository:

“This is really the first time I’ve talked about this since the spring game, but as of now it looks like Dwayne Haskins will get the first opportunity to be the starter. Dwayne is a young guy that came in against our rivals and did a heck of a job. You go back and watch that again, he came in on the first drive and took us down the field and scored on that first drive against that defense. So he’s got a great release, he’s got good size and he’s a mobile-enough quarterback.

“It is going to change how we attack defenses.”

The score on this front was all but settled when Joe Burrow announced his plans to graduate transfer last week.

A sophomore from Potomac, Md., Haskins was J.T. Barrett‘s primary backup in 2017. In eight games, Haskins connected on 40-of-57 throws for 565 yards with four touchdowns against one interception. The then-redshirt freshman proved his mettle by stepping in for an injured Barrett to complete 6-of-7 passes for 94 yards in a 31-20 win at Michigan.

With Burrow gone, redshirt freshman Tate Martell is Haskins’s only credible competition for the job.

As Meyer alluded to above, Haskins’s expected replacement of Barrett will allow Ryan Day to progress the offense from one triggered by a running quarterback who can throw to a true pass-first quarterback who has the ability to run if the pass isn’t there.

Report: Boise State, Florida State to meet in Jacksonville for 2019 opener

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Boise State and Florida State will meet in Jacksonville on the opening weekend of the 2019 season, according to a tweet Tuesday from Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy reports the game will be formally announced on Wednesday. Boise State has not formally announced the game, but it is listed on the 2019 schedule on the Broncos’ official website.

The game would be the first meeting between the two programs.

While the Broncos and the Seminoles have never met on the field, they have dabbled in neutral site opening games.

Boise State has been especially effective in winning neutral site games that are essentially road games. The Broncos knocked off Virginia Tech in Landover, Md., to open the 2010 season, then went to Atlanta and beat Georgia on the first Saturday of the 2011 season. Boise State opened 2014 with a loss to Ole Miss in Atlanta.

Jacksonville, in case you didn’t know, is much closer to Tallahassee than Boise.

Florida State beat Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, to open 2014, defeated Ole Miss in Orlando on Labor Day in 2016, and opened last season with a loss to Alabama in Atlanta, a game billed as the biggest opening game in college football history.

Though Jacksonville does not have its own major college football team, the city has a long history of hosting neutral site games through the the annual Florida-Georgia game, the Gator Bowl and the occasional ACC Championship. Florida State is 13-2-1 all-time in Florida’s largest city, not including a vacated win over Alabama in 2007.

AD wants Jim Harbaugh to remain at Michigan until the HC retires

By John TaylorMay 15, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
There may be a growing chorus of concern as to the direction of the Michigan football program from various factions around the team, but those notes aren’t being sung in the university’s athletic department.

At a series of Big Ten meetings in Rosemont, Ill., that includes all of the conference’s athletic directors, U-M’s athletics boss, Warde Manuel, was asked about Jim Harbaugh‘s future as the head football coach.  Manuel was very emphatic that, along with men’s basketball coach John Beilein, he wants Harbaugh to remain in his current job until the former Wolverines quarterback is ready to hang up his coaching whistle.

“I love my coaches across the board, love those two guys in particular,” Manuel said Tuesday by way of mlive.com. “I’m extremely pleased with where we are from a staffing, coaching standpoint and Jim and John are two people that I would love to see retire from this institution, retire from coaching. …

“I don’t want Jim to go anywhere either, but he’s got four more years at this point. Jim also knows how I feel about him. We’ve had great conversations and I don’t want him to go anywhere either.”

Harbaugh, the former NFL head coach who many assume, right or wrong, will head back to that level of football at some point before his coaching career ends, has four years remaining on the seven-year contract he signed after becoming U-M’s head coach in December of 2014.  Last year, Harbaugh’s $7 million in total pay was third in the country according to USA Today‘s coaches salaries database, behind only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($11.1 million) and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million).  Right behind Harbaugh was Urban Meyer of rival Ohio State at $6.4 million.

All three of those head coaches have won a national championship, or, in the case of Saban and Meyer, multiple national championships.  In three years in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh has gone 28-11 with finishes of third (2015), third (2016) and fourth (2017) in the Big Ten East.

U-M is also 1-5 against rivals Ohio State (0-3) and Michigan State (1-2) during Harbaugh’s tenure.

Pitt sees third post-spring transfer in WR Ruben Flowers III

By John TaylorMay 15, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
For the third time in less than two weeks, Pitt has seen a reserve player take his ball and head elsewhere.

The latest to leave Pat Narduzzi’s football program is Ruben Flowers III, who announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the Panthers and will “start over somewhere new.” The wide receiver gave no specific reason for his decision to transfer.

If Flowers transfers to another FBS program, he’d have to sit out the 2018 season but would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2019.  A move to the FCS level would allow the 6-3, 205-pound receiver to play immediately this coming season.

A three-star member of Pitt’s 2016 recruiting class, Flowers was rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio.  After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Flowers appeared in six games this past season, although he didn’t catch a pass.

In addition to Flowers, offensive lineman Tony Pilato (HERE) and linebacker Jalen Williams (HERE) have both decided to transfer since the end of the fourth spring practice under head coach Pat Narduzzi.