Urban Meyer says Dwayne Haskins will get ‘first opportunity to be the starter’

Urban Meyer did not name Dwayne Haskins as his starting quarterback on Monday. But he did say Haskins will get the first crack at it.

Speaking at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton, Meyer said, via the Canton Repository:

“This is really the first time I’ve talked about this since the spring game, but as of now it looks like Dwayne Haskins will get the first opportunity to be the starter. Dwayne is a young guy that came in against our rivals and did a heck of a job. You go back and watch that again, he came in on the first drive and took us down the field and scored on that first drive against that defense. So he’s got a great release, he’s got good size and he’s a mobile-enough quarterback. “It is going to change how we attack defenses.”

The score on this front was all but settled when Joe Burrow announced his plans to graduate transfer last week.

A sophomore from Potomac, Md., Haskins was J.T. Barrett‘s primary backup in 2017. In eight games, Haskins connected on 40-of-57 throws for 565 yards with four touchdowns against one interception. The then-redshirt freshman proved his mettle by stepping in for an injured Barrett to complete 6-of-7 passes for 94 yards in a 31-20 win at Michigan.

With Burrow gone, redshirt freshman Tate Martell is Haskins’s only credible competition for the job.

As Meyer alluded to above, Haskins’s expected replacement of Barrett will allow Ryan Day to progress the offense from one triggered by a running quarterback who can throw to a true pass-first quarterback who has the ability to run if the pass isn’t there.