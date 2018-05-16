Clemson DT Josh Belk announces decision to transfer

With Clemson carrying an abundance of talent on the defensive line, a player looking to transfer for a new opportunity to get some playing time was bound to happen. Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk will pursue an opportunity elsewhere, as he announced with a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. Clemson has released Belk from his scholarship at the player’s request.
Belk was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, according to his Rivals profile. The 6′-3″, 325 lb recruit was a massive prize for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, especially considering in-state rival South Carolina was a runaway favorite in the recruiting process according to multiple recruiting analysts. Other schools extending offers to Belk included Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, and NC State. Belk was an early enrollee at Clemson this spring.
Making things a bit juicier with this potential transfer is the idea Belk could potentially transfer to South Carolina. A South Carolina native, Belk going from the Tigers to the Gamecocks would be quite fascinating on so many levels, although for now there is nothing tangible to suggest that will be the end result of this entire process at this time.
However, even though Belk has not been around for more than a spring semester, he will still be required to sit out the 2018 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. The only exception would be if Belk and his new school filed for a waiver to allow for immediate eligibility, but that can tend to be an uphill climb in this specific scenario. The good news is Belk can jump right into using a redshirt year if needed, which may have been a possible outcome for the fall even if he did stick around at Clemson.