Former four-star LB Camilo Eifler tweets transfer from Washington

Camilo Eifler exited spring practice as the third-string strongside linebacker on Washington’s depth chart. Now, the redshirt sophomore has decided to exit Chris Petersen‘s program, period.

As all of the cool college football movers are doing these days, Eifler used his personal Twitter account to announce that, “[a]fter talks with my family, I have decided it is best that I leave UW and open my recruitment back up.” “Please respect me [sic] and my families [sic] decision,” Eifler added.

The linebacker will have to sit out the 2018 season if he moves on to another FBS program. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

Eifler could also drop down to the FCS level and play immediately this season, retaining all three years of eligibility in the process.

A four-star member of the Huskies’ 2016 recruiting class, Eifler was rated as the No. 11 outside linebacker in the country. Only one player in UW’s class that year was rated higher than the Oakland native — cornerback Byron Murphy, who earned a .9549 rating from 247Sports.com compared to Eifler’s.9368.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Eifler played in all 13 games this past season. Most of that action, though, came on special teams en route to being credited with six tackles on the year.