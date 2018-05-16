AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

Nick Saban takes jab at UCF’s “self-proclaimed” national title, but Gus Malzahn stays out of it

By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
Alabama head coach Nick Saban added another national title to his ever-growing list of achievements last January when the Crimson Tide rallied from behind to stun Georgia in overtime of the College Football Playoff national championship game. At the same time, UCF was busy celebrating their claim to a national title even if critics shrugged it aside. Although Saban offered some praise for what UCF accomplished last season, including beating an Auburn team that Saba’s Tide could not, Saban suggested that UCF’s claim to a national title carries little weight.

“I guess anybody has the prerogative to claim anything,” Saban said to USA Today, commenting on UCF’s claim to a national championship for the 2017 season. “But self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it. And there’s probably a significant number of people who don’t respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves.”

Saban has a legitimate point, of course. Alabama may not have won their own division but they were selected by the College Football Playoff selection committee to participate in the four-team playoff to determine a true national champion. And to Alabama’s credit, they took advantage of that opportunity by dominating ACC champion Clemson in the national semifinal and then coming from behind to upset SEC champion Georgia. UCF may have gone undefeated last season, with wins against USF, Memphis and Auburn to close out their undefeated campaign, but years from now it will be widely accepted that Alabama was the national champion while UCF is still free to claim their national title as well. College football is loaded with claimed national titles, including some by Alabama of course, so what UCF is doing is nothing out of the ordinary for the history of the sport.

Of course, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn isn’t about to get caught up in the drama despite playing a key role into the Alabama-UCF national title debate.

“They played extremely well that day (in the Peach Bowl),” Malzahn said at a golf tournament, according to Al.com. “We didn’t play our best, but give those guys credit. They played extremely well and got after us.”

Realizing Malzahn didn’t exactly answer the question regarding the national championship claim by UCF, Malzahn stood his ground when asked again.

“They played real well that day,” Malzahn said, “and we didn’t play that well.”

It must be a tough spot for Malzahn seeing as Alabama is his top rival and the other team claiming a national title is using his Auburn team to help support the argument.

Former UCF head coach and current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has no regrets over his comments about likely not standing behind UCF’s national title claim the way the school has gone about it.

Clemson DT Josh Belk announces decision to transfer

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMay 16, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
With Clemson carrying an abundance of talent on the defensive line, a player looking to transfer for a new opportunity to get some playing time was bound to happen. Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk will pursue an opportunity elsewhere, as he announced with a statement on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. Clemson has released Belk from his scholarship at the player’s request.

Belk was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, according to his Rivals profile. The 6′-3″, 325 lb recruit was a massive prize for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, especially considering in-state rival South Carolina was a runaway favorite in the recruiting process according to multiple recruiting analysts. Other schools extending offers to Belk included Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, and NC State. Belk was an early enrollee at Clemson this spring.

Making things a bit juicier with this potential transfer is the idea Belk could potentially transfer to South Carolina. A South Carolina native, Belk going from the Tigers to the Gamecocks would be quite fascinating on so many levels, although for now there is nothing tangible to suggest that will be the end result of this entire process at this time.

However, even though Belk has not been around for more than a spring semester, he will still be required to sit out the 2018 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to NCAA transfer rules. The only exception would be if Belk and his new school filed for a waiver to allow for immediate eligibility, but that can tend to be an uphill climb in this specific scenario. The good news is Belk can jump right into using a redshirt year if needed, which may have been a possible outcome for the fall even if he did stick around at Clemson.

Notre Dame new home for Auburn transfer Keenan Sweeney

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
Keenan Sweeney‘s father and grandfather played their college football at Notre Dame.  Now, their son/grandson is set to do the same.

According to his various social media platforms, the younger Sweeney announced that he has decided to transfer from Auburn to Notre Dame for his final season of collegiate eligibility. “No better way to finish my football career at the university I grew up loving,” the fullback/H-back wrote, adding the obligatory “Go Irish!”

Sweeney came to The Plains as a walk-on in 2014, ultimately earning a scholarship during summer camp ahead of the start of the 2016 regular season.  The 6-0, 237-pound native of Snellville, Ga., played in nine games during his time with the Tigers, including six this past season.

Jim Sweeney, the transfer’s grandfather, played fullback for the Irish in the late 1940s, as did John Sweeney, the father, three decades later.  The latter Sweeney was a starting fullback as a freshman on the 1979 Fighting Irish team, and went on to play another three seasons in South Bend.

On a somewhat related note, there’s also a really cool John Sweeney/Herschel Walker story that you should read by clicking HERE.

Florida State-Boise State 2019 Jacksonville opener officially official

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 2:58 PM EDT
I guess now you can really plan accordingly.

Tuesday, it was reported — after it was reported two years earlier, our pals at FBSchedules.com gently reminded us in a tweet — that Boise State and Florida State would open the 2019 season in Jacksonville.  A day later, it was officially confirmed that the game will be played at TIAA Bank Field on Labor Day Weekend 2019 and will be nationally televised.

The exact date, time and broadcast network will be announced at a later date.

“I commend [FSU athletic director] Stan Wilcox and the JAXSPORTS Council for creating this tremendous opportunity for Florida State University,” said FSU president John Thrasher in a statement. “We are excited to play in Jacksonville and give our alumni and fans the opportunity to enjoy a game in one of the premier athletic venues in the South.”

“The neutral site venue and national television exposure that comes with playing Boise State at TIAA Bank Field will be invaluable to our program,” a statement from Wilcox read.

The 2019 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Boise State last faced a team from the ACC in the regular season in 2017, a 42-23 loss to Virginia on the smurf turf.  FSU’s last regular-season matchup with a Mountain West Conference member came in 2013, a 62-7 romp over Nevada in Tallahassee.

Dismissed in December, starting punter/kicker Austin Parker reinstated by Duke

Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Five months after getting the boot, Austin Parker has been welcomed back.

Duke announced in a press release Wednesday that Parker has been reinstated to the Blue Devils football program.  In December, the specialist was dismissed from both the team and the school after an initial suspension from the institution for a violation of university academic policy.

The school stated in the release that Parker “has been readmitted to Duke and begins the Summer I session today while resuming all football-related activities.”

“During this process, Parker has displayed humility and wisdom while, through his actions, regaining our trust,” a statement from head football coach David Cutcliffe began. “This certainly hasn’t been easy, but that’s the way life lessons can be taught. He went through the procedure for re-application to the school and, most importantly, continues his education here at Duke immediately with the first summer school session.”

This past season, Parker served as the Blue Devils’ starting punter and kicker.  Parker led the team in scoring with 84 points in 2017 (17-21 field goals, 33-35 extra points) while also averaging just over 42 yards a punt.  Amongst ACC players, Parker ranked fourth in field goals per game (1.42), tied for ninth in scoring (7.00 points per game) and 10th in punting average at the time of his dismissal.

The suspension and dismissal meant that Parker wasn’t available for Duke’s Quick Lanes Bowl win over Northern Illinois in late December.