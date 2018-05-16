Police close investigation into threatening tweets directed at Jim Harbaugh; no charges filed, no arrests made

In the end, at least legally, it was almost much ado about basically nothing.
Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent out a string of alarming, disturbing and threatening tweets in the middle of last month that seemed to be directed at U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh. Even as U-M’s athletic director expressed concern for a player who left the football program in mid-November, the University of Michigan Police Department had already confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the alleged social-media threats; the man the tweets were directed at subsequently called them “a serious matter.”
Mbem-Moss apologized fully for the situation, but the investigation into the perceived threats continued, leading the former player to tweet that he was “being harassed by police… being told I’m mentally ill.” Tuesday, mlive.com confirmed that, after nearly a month, the police investigation has come to an end.
“No charges were filed and no arrests were made,” Melissa Overton, deputy chief of the University of Michigan Police Department, said according to the website.
The university’s police department had never named Mbem-Bosse as a subject of the investigation.
Mbem-Bosse played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017. The Ellenwood, Ga., native was a three-star 2016 signee who was rated by 247Sports.com‘s composite board as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country.