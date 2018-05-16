Getty Images

Police close investigation into threatening tweets directed at Jim Harbaugh; no charges filed, no arrests made

By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
In the end, at least legally, it was almost much ado about basically nothing.

Elysee Mbem-Bosse sent out a string of alarming, disturbing and threatening tweets in the middle of last month that seemed to be directed at U-M head football coach Jim Harbaugh.  Even as U-M’s athletic director expressed concern for a player who left the football program in mid-November, the University of Michigan Police Department had already confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the alleged social-media threats; the man the tweets were directed at subsequently called them “a serious matter.”

Mbem-Moss apologized fully for the situation, but the investigation into the perceived threats continued, leading the former player to tweet that he was “being harassed by police… being told I’m mentally ill.” Tuesday, mlive.com confirmed that, after nearly a month, the police investigation has come to an end.

“No charges were filed and no arrests were made,” Melissa Overton, deputy chief of the University of Michigan Police Department, said according to the website.

The university’s police department had never named Mbem-Bosse as a subject of the investigation.

Mbem-Bosse played in 12 games the past two seasons, including five in 2017. The Ellenwood, Ga., native was a three-star 2016 signee who was rated by 247Sports.com‘s composite board as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country.

Alabama, Texas confirm future home-and-home series

By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
While the rumors connecting Nick Saban to the head coaching job at Texas never materialized, the Alabama icon will still end up roaming the sidelines in Austin.  Possibly.

Following up on reports that surfaced in late March, both Alabama, the fifth-winningest school in NCAA history with 891 wins, and Texas, tied for No. 2 with 898, announced that the two football programs have officially finalized a future home-and-home series.  The Longhorns will travel to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022, with the Crimson Tide playing host to the Big 12 school at Bryant-Denny Stadium Sept. 9, 2023.

Saban, if he hasn’t retired by then, would be on the verge of turning 71 when the first game of the series kicks off.

“We are pleased and happy to be able to add an opponent the caliber of the University of Texas to our non-conference schedule,” Saban said in a statement. “The Crimson Tide and Longhorns have played a lot of memorable games over the years and the addition of this home-and-home series will be great for not only our fans, but fans of college football.”

The two college football bluebloods have met nine times previously, the first coming in 1902 and the last in the 2010 Rose Bowl.  The Longhorns’ lone trip to Tuscaloosa came in that initial 1902 game, while the Crimson Tide has played in Austin twice — 1915 and 1922.  The last six meetings in the mini-series have taken place in bowl games

The scheduling of this series, however, also means another high-profile home-and-home involving UT has been adjusted.

Texas had originally been scheduled to face Ohio State, also No. 2 with 898 wins in the program’s history, during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, an announcement that was made way back in October of 2012.  Instead, that series has now been pushed back to Aug. 30, 2025, in Austin and Sept. 5, 2026, in Austin.

And, finally, Texas also announced that its 2023 game against UCF has been canceled.  That game against the self-proclaimed 2017 national champions was scheduled for the same day as the just-announced game against the real 2017 national champions.

Former four-star LB Camilo Eifler tweets transfer from Washington

By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
Camilo Eifler exited spring practice as the third-string strongside linebacker on Washington’s depth chart. Now, the redshirt sophomore has decided to exit Chris Petersen‘s program, period.

As all of the cool college football movers are doing these days, Eifler used his personal Twitter account to announce that, “[a]fter talks with my family, I have decided it is best that I leave UW and open my recruitment back up.” “Please respect me [sic] and my families [sic] decision,” Eifler added.

The linebacker will have to sit out the 2018 season if he moves on to another FBS program. He would then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

Eifler could also drop down to the FCS level and play immediately this season, retaining all three years of eligibility in the process.

A four-star member of the Huskies’ 2016 recruiting class, Eifler was rated as the No. 11 outside linebacker in the country. Only one player in UW’s class that year was rated higher than the Oakland native — cornerback Byron Murphy, who earned a .9549 rating from 247Sports.com compared to Eifler’s.9368.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Eifler played in all 13 games this past season. Most of that action, though, came on special teams en route to being credited with six tackles on the year.

Two Big 12 schools in play for Notre Dame transfer Nick Watkins

By John TaylorMay 16, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Nearly three weeks after leaving Notre Dame, Nick Watkins‘ future is quickly coming into focus.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Watkins will take an official visit to West Virginia this week.  Additionally, the cornerback is expected to take unofficial visits to Houston, SMU and TCU at some point before the calendar turns to June.

Speaking of next month, Rittenberg reports that Watkins hopes to have a transfer destination decided on by the beginning of June.

As a graduate transfer, the defensive back will be eligible immediately at whichever FBS school to which he transfers for his final season.

Watkins played in 35 games the past four seasons for the Fighting Irish, including a dozen this past season.  In 2017, Watkins set career-highs with 29 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Watkins’ entire 2016 season was wiped out by a broken arm sustained in spring practice, leading to a medical hardship waiver that gave him another year of eligibility.

The entire 2018-19 bowl schedule is now set

By Zach BarnettMay 15, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Last week, ESPN announced its 2018-19 bowl schedule, which, considering the House of Mouse owns all but five of the 41 postseason games just about set the entire slate.

But not quite.

The Football Bowl Association released the full schedule on Tuesday, setting in stone a bowl season that begins at high noon (Eastern) on Saturday, Dec. 15 and runs into the midnight hours of Monday, Jan. 7.

The five games that got their schedules announced Tuesday are:

  • AutoNation Cure Bowl — Saturday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
  • Arizona Bowl — Friday, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
  • San Francisco Bowl — Monday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Hyundai Sun Bowl — Monday, Dec. 31, TBA (CBS)
  • SDCCU Holiday Bowl — Monday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)

The full slate: