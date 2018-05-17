Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

ACC proposals changes to recruiting calendar

By Kevin McGuireMay 17, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
The ACC is reportedly proposing some changes to the recruiting process that would aim to add dead periods to the recruiting calendar and set a restriction on how soon a school can offer a verbal offer to a prospective student-athlete.

According to a report from The Charlotte Observer, the ACC is proposing adding a dead period for recruiting in February and in July. In addition, the ACC proposes reducing the spring recruiting period from six to four weeks over a six-week stretch. These proposals would help ease the amount of work a coaching staff would have to do during the spring when the focus can be centered more on spring football and running the program without having to go on the road making sales pitches to high school students and their families a couple of extra weeks in the offseason. The emphasis would also, in theory, take some of the pressure off prospective recruits.

If the ACC has its way, a proposal could also leads to no longer seeing schools offer scholarships to players before September 1 of the student’s junior year of high school. In other words, the stories of 12 and 13-year olds receiving scholarships from USC, LSU, Texas and so on would no longer be possible. That’s probably a good proposal that should gain some momentum just for the sake of sanity in the recruiting game.

These proposals were designed with the new early signing period adopted last year. After witnessing how the early signing period was executed across the nation, the proposals from the ACC are aiming to address some of the concerns that have become more visible with an early signing period.

It remains to be seen how much support these proposals will receive from other conferences at this time. The proposal to reduce the recruiting opportunities in the spring may be supported by other conferences and programs in the south like in the SEC, but that is a change that would likely impact the recruiting abilities more of programs in the north like the Big Ten. Expect some possible debates about that particular proposal as the ACC looks to cut down on recruiting opportunities for Big Ten coaches.

Oregon State submitting secondary violations for errant recruiting material to Hawaii players

By Kevin McGuireMay 17, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Oregon State is officially turning itself into the NCAA compliance office. After it was learned Oregon State sent recruiting material to players in Hawaii’s football program, Oregon State is submitting information from an internal investigation to the NCAA for self-reported secondary violations.

Oregon State claims the mailing of recruiting material inviting members of Hawaii’s football program to attend Oregon State’s spring game was a simple clerical error. Whether that is true or not, it does seem to be a plausible excuse that was made possible by some sloppy database maintenance that forgot to remove some names from the prospective student-athlete list the mailing was using. Of course, the NCAA prohibits one program from having any contact with players in another program once those players have signed with the school of their choice barring a rare exception (see: Penn State sanctions and Illinois coaches showing up on Penn State’s campus).

Oregon State’s previous statement on the matter claimed the school accidentally sent mail to one Hawaii football player. That certainly seems like an honest mistake, even if it is a fairly dumb one.

Don’t expect much to happen to Oregon State’s football program. These secondary violations may only amount to the NCAA’s equivalent to a slap on the wrist at the very most. Unless, of course, there is more to this story that has not been reported at this time, Oregon State should just do the right thing, file their claim to the NCAA, and move on from this embarrassing situation.

By the way, Hawaii is set to host Oregon State in 2019. Hawaii should send invites to Oregon State for the game and have a laugh over all of this.

Arkansas to continue playing in War Memorial Stadium through 2024

By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
Arkansas’ decades-long arrangement with War Memorial Stadium was set to run out after this season.  Thursday, the clock on said arrangement has officially been extended.

Thursday afternoon, the university and the government agency that runs the venue, the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, announced that they have a signed agreement that will keep Razorbacks football associated with War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock through 2024.  The release stated that “[t]he agreement includes mutually agreed upon stadium facility improvements and enhancements to be made prior to the 2019 regular season game at War Memorial Stadium as well as ticket sales and revenue benchmarks for SEC games.”

Specific financial details have not yet been released.

The new agreement calls for regular season games to be played at War Memorial Stadium in 2019, 2021 and 2023.  All three of those games will feature Missouri as the opponent, and will likely take place either the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Additionally, the agreement proposes that the Razorbacks’ annual spring football game be played at the stadium in 2020, 2022 and 2024.  The school will need a waiver from the SEC as the conference currently doesn’t allow off-campus spring games, although they asked for and received a waiver to hold this year’s spring game at War Memorial.

The Razorbacks have been playing football games at War Memorial since it opened in 1948.  They have an all-time record of 152-60-4 in the stadium.

As part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the opening of the stadium, Arkansas will face Ole Miss Oct. 13 at War Memorial.

Thanks to NASCAR driver, USC’s blind long-snapper Jake Olson drives for first time in his life

By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Despite the obvious obstacles, the story of Jake Olson‘s life has turned into one memorable moment after another.

Olson, without sight in either eye since the age of 12, made history last year by becoming the second legally-blind player to appear in an NCAA football game as a member of USC’s special teams.  This week, Olson realized an off-field dream — driving a car for the first-time ever.

And not just any car, mind you, but a NASCAR stock car at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a very large assist from veteran Cup driver Todd Bodine.

That.  Is.  Awesome.  Really, though, it’s merely a continuation of what’s been nearly a decade’s worth of awesome.

In 2009, the Pete Carroll-led USC Trojans football team essentially adopted Olson, a teenage fan of the program at the time suffering from cancer of the retina in his right eye (he lost his left eye when he was less than one year old).  It was subsequently determined that Olson would need the right eye removed; on his final day of sight prior to the surgery that would leave him blind for the rest of his life, he chose to attend a Trojans football practice.

Fast-forward a few years, and Olson walked on to the USC football team as a long-snapper in 2015.  He took his first live-drill reps with the Trojans in September of that year, then snapped for the team in the 2016 spring game.  While he didn’t see any real-game action either year, Saturday, at the end of USC’s closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan, Olson finally got to take his place on the field in an actual game with the rest of his special teams teammates as the long-snapper on an extra point — thanks in large part to a very classy assist from WMU head coach Tim Lester.

Olson remains a playing member of the Trojans football team, and will be entering his redshirt junior season.

Scott Frost: ‘Alabama probably has one or two championships they claim that weren’t necessarily recognized by everybody’

By John TaylorMay 17, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Reminder: the 2018 college football season kicks off exactly 100 days from today.

In honor of that seems-so-far-away milestone, there’s been yet another development in the run-it-into-the-ground storyline of the 2018 college football offseason.  In summation, Alabama won the real 2017 national championshipundefeated UCF claiming a mythical 2017 national championship… Alabama players flaunted their “real championship rings“… UCF’s former head coach stated he would have had a hard time getting behind” his former school’s national championship claims had he remained with the football program… and Alabama’s current head coach took a shot at UCF’s title claims by stating “self-proclaimed is not the same as actually earning it.”

In stating he’d have a hard time getting behind the mythical claims, Scott Frost, the former head coach at UCF who left for the same job at Nebraska in early December, did allow that “[i]f you look at the history of college football, there’s a lot of cases where multiple teams have claimed national championships.”  During an interview with KETV in Omaha this week, Frost doubled-down on the latter comment by getting specific when it comes to schools who may have played fast and loose with their title claims.

“Alabama’s probably got one or two [national] championships they claim that weren’t necessarily recognized by everybody,” Frost told the television station, likely a direct response to Nick Saban‘s “there’s probably a significant number of people who don’t respect people who make self-proclaimed sort of accolades for themselves” shot aimed squarely at Frost’s former school.

On this, Frost very much has a point.

Including the one from 2017, Alabama has now claimed 17 national championships in football.  The NCAA, however, only recognizes 15.  The two not recognized by the NCAA but claimed by the school?  1934 and 1941, which The Association recognizes as being owned by Minnesota; even the Associated Press tapped the Gophers as the latter season’s lone champion.  ‘Bama, meanwhile, used something called the Houlgate System for its 1941 title claim.

Even a couple of Alabama’s titles recognized by the NCAA are somewhat in dispute.

The AP and United Press International awarded Alabama the 1964 championship after the regular season, only to see UA go out and lose to Texas in the Rose Bowl to finish 10-1.  Arkansas, which beat Texas, won its bowl game to finish that season at 11-0; the NCAA recognizes the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide as shared national champs.

The 1973 title is likely the most infamous claim as Notre Dame beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, yet the Crimson Tide is still recognized as co-champions along with the Fighting Irish by the NCAA.  The UPI was the only major media outlet to vote ‘Bama No. 1, although, again, their voting took place prior to the bowl game being played.  The Golden Domers, meanwhile, were the top-ranked team according to the AP — they had the Crimson Tide fourth in their final poll — Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation.

That 1973 season was also the year that Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma all finished 10-0-1.  Oklahoma’s tie came against USC, ranked No. 1 at the time before finishing the year No. 8 at 9-2-1, in their second game of the year, while Michigan and Ohio State played to their iconic 10-10 tie to close out the regular season.

Again, 100 days folks.  100 days.