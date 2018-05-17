Arkansas to continue playing in War Memorial Stadium through 2024

Arkansas’ decades-long arrangement with War Memorial Stadium was set to run out after this season. Thursday, the clock on said arrangement has officially been extended.

Thursday afternoon, the university and the government agency that runs the venue, the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, announced that they have a signed agreement that will keep Razorbacks football associated with War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock through 2024. The release stated that “[t]he agreement includes mutually agreed upon stadium facility improvements and enhancements to be made prior to the 2019 regular season game at War Memorial Stadium as well as ticket sales and revenue benchmarks for SEC games.”

Specific financial details have not yet been released.

The new agreement calls for regular season games to be played at War Memorial Stadium in 2019, 2021 and 2023. All three of those games will feature Missouri as the opponent, and will likely take place either the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Additionally, the agreement proposes that the Razorbacks’ annual spring football game be played at the stadium in 2020, 2022 and 2024. The school will need a waiver from the SEC as the conference currently doesn’t allow off-campus spring games, although they asked for and received a waiver to hold this year’s spring game at War Memorial.

The Razorbacks have been playing football games at War Memorial since it opened in 1948. They have an all-time record of 152-60-4 in the stadium.

As part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the opening of the stadium, Arkansas will face Ole Miss Oct. 13 at War Memorial.