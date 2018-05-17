Report: Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in 2020

There is one big reason why Alabama has taken on so many neutral site games over the years. Money. In 2020, when Alabama opens the season against USC in the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas, the Crimson Tide will once again be richly paid.

According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in Arlington on September 5, 2020 (which was previously reported to be the date locked into the contract). How much USC will be paid for the game was not reported, but you can count on it being a very lucrative check going home with the Trojans.

Alabama will also be designated as the home team, with the TV rights to the game residing with the SEC for either CBS or ABC/ESPN. Alabama also received $6 million to play USC in the 2016 edition of the game, when the Crimson Tide steamrolled the Trojans by a score of 52-6.

Alabama received a reported $5 million to play in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in against Florida State (the Seminoles received the same amount). Alabama has received between $4.7 million and $6.4 million for other neutral site games in recent years as well. Alabama will also be paid $4.5 million for opening the season in Orlando against Louisville this fall.

As much as Alabama has profited from playing in neutral site games under Nick Saban, the scheduling priorities for Alabama appear to be shifting more toward home-and-home arrangements in the future. A home-and-home deal with Texas was just announced this week, and the Crimson Tide will be lining up a home-and-home with Notre Dame a few years after that. That is not to say Alabama will be done with neutral site games, because there will always be money in the banana stand that is a good neutral site game.

Follow @KevinOnCFB