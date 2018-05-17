Report: Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in 2020

There is one big reason why Alabama has taken on so many neutral site games over the years. Money. In 2020, when Alabama opens the season against USC in the Advocare Classic in Arlington, Texas, the Crimson Tide will once again be richly paid.
According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Alabama will be paid $6 million to play USC in Arlington on September 5, 2020 (which was previously reported to be the date locked into the contract). How much USC will be paid for the game was not reported, but you can count on it being a very lucrative check going home with the Trojans.
Alabama will also be designated as the home team, with the TV rights to the game residing with the SEC for either CBS or ABC/ESPN. Alabama also received $6 million to play USC in the 2016 edition of the game, when the Crimson Tide steamrolled the Trojans by a score of 52-6.
Alabama received a reported $5 million to play in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta in against Florida State (the Seminoles received the same amount). Alabama has received between $4.7 million and $6.4 million for other neutral site games in recent years as well. Alabama will also be paid $4.5 million for opening the season in Orlando against Louisville this fall.
As much as Alabama has profited from playing in neutral site games under Nick Saban, the scheduling priorities for Alabama appear to be shifting more toward home-and-home arrangements in the future. A home-and-home deal with Texas was just announced this week, and the Crimson Tide will be lining up a home-and-home with Notre Dame a few years after that. That is not to say Alabama will be done with neutral site games, because there will always be money in the banana stand that is a good neutral site game.
The Big 12 requires its members to schedule at least one game each season against another power conference opponent. Texas Tech is filling that requirement in 2025 and 2026 with the addition of a home-and-home series with Oregon State of the Pac-12.
Texas Tech will host Oregon State on September 13, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Oregon State will host the Red Raiders the following season on September 12, 2026 in Corvallis. The two schools have not faced each other since 1959.
Texas Tech now has at least one power conference opponent scheduled for non-conference play each season through 2020 and from 2022 through 2029. The 2021 season currently has a need for a power conference opponent to go with a home game against FCS Lamar and a road game at Houston. Of course, by the time 2021 rolls around, maybe the AAC will actually qualify as a power conference. You never know, right?
Other future power conference opponents for Texas Tech include Ole Miss (2018), Arizona (2019-2020), NC State (2022, 2027), Oregon (2023-2024), and Mississippi State (2028-2029).
Oregon State has its share of power conference foes lined up on upcoming schedules as well. This year the Beavers open the season on the road against Ohio State and next year they begin a home-and-home deal with another OSU, Oklahoma State. Oregon State also has a future home-and-home deal with Purdue (2021, 2024).
Oregon State is officially turning itself into the NCAA compliance office. After it was learned Oregon State sent recruiting material to players in Hawaii’s football program, Oregon State is submitting information from an internal investigation to the NCAA for self-reported secondary violations.
Oregon State claims the mailing of recruiting material inviting members of Hawaii’s football program to attend Oregon State’s spring game was a simple clerical error. Whether that is true or not, it does seem to be a plausible excuse that was made possible by some sloppy database maintenance that forgot to remove some names from the prospective student-athlete list the mailing was using. Of course, the NCAA prohibits one program from having any contact with players in another program once those players have signed with the school of their choice barring a rare exception (see: Penn State sanctions and Illinois coaches showing up on Penn State’s campus).
Oregon State’s previous statement on the matter claimed the school accidentally sent mail to one Hawaii football player. That certainly seems like an honest mistake, even if it is a fairly dumb one.
Don’t expect much to happen to Oregon State’s football program. These secondary violations may only amount to the NCAA’s equivalent to a slap on the wrist at the very most. Unless, of course, there is more to this story that has not been reported at this time, Oregon State should just do the right thing, file their claim to the NCAA, and move on from this embarrassing situation.
By the way, Hawaii is set to host Oregon State in 2019. Hawaii should send invites to Oregon State for the game and have a laugh over all of this.
The ACC is reportedly proposing some changes to the recruiting process that would aim to add dead periods to the recruiting calendar and set a restriction on how soon a school can offer a verbal offer to a prospective student-athlete.
According to a report from The Charlotte Observer, the ACC is proposing adding a dead period for recruiting in February and in July. In addition, the ACC proposes reducing the spring recruiting period from six to four weeks over a six-week stretch. These proposals would help ease the amount of work a coaching staff would have to do during the spring when the focus can be centered more on spring football and running the program without having to go on the road making sales pitches to high school students and their families a couple of extra weeks in the offseason. The emphasis would also, in theory, take some of the pressure off prospective recruits.
If the ACC has its way, a proposal could also leads to no longer seeing schools offer scholarships to players before September 1 of the student’s junior year of high school. In other words, the stories of 12 and 13-year olds receiving scholarships from USC, LSU, Texas and so on would no longer be possible. That’s probably a good proposal that should gain some momentum just for the sake of sanity in the recruiting game.
These proposals were designed with the new early signing period adopted last year. After witnessing how the early signing period was executed across the nation, the proposals from the ACC are aiming to address some of the concerns that have become more visible with an early signing period.
It remains to be seen how much support these proposals will receive from other conferences at this time. The proposal to reduce the recruiting opportunities in the spring may be supported by other conferences and programs in the south like in the SEC, but that is a change that would likely impact the recruiting abilities more of programs in the north like the Big Ten. Expect some possible debates about that particular proposal as the ACC looks to cut down on recruiting opportunities for Big Ten coaches.
Arkansas’ decades-long arrangement with War Memorial Stadium was set to run out after this season. Thursday, the clock on said arrangement has officially been extended.
Thursday afternoon, the university and the government agency that runs the venue, the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, announced that they have a signed agreement that will keep Razorbacks football associated with War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock through 2024. The release stated that “[t]he agreement includes mutually agreed upon stadium facility improvements and enhancements to be made prior to the 2019 regular season game at War Memorial Stadium as well as ticket sales and revenue benchmarks for SEC games.”
Specific financial details have not yet been released.
The new agreement calls for regular season games to be played at War Memorial Stadium in 2019, 2021 and 2023. All three of those games will feature Missouri as the opponent, and will likely take place either the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Additionally, the agreement proposes that the Razorbacks’ annual spring football game be played at the stadium in 2020, 2022 and 2024. The school will need a waiver from the SEC as the conference currently doesn’t allow off-campus spring games, although they asked for and received a waiver to hold this year’s spring game at War Memorial.
The Razorbacks have been playing football games at War Memorial since it opened in 1948. They have an all-time record of 152-60-4 in the stadium.
As part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the opening of the stadium, Arkansas will face Ole Miss Oct. 13 at War Memorial.