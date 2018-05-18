Ex-Ohio State QB Joe Burrow tweets confirmation of transfer to LSU

All that’s left is the press release to make it officially official.

Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that transferring Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at LSU after considering, among others, Cincinnati and North Carolina. A few hours after said reports surfaced, Burrow took to Twitter to confirm that he is indeed headed to the SEC’s version of Death Valley.

Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 19, 2018

As a graduate transfer, Burrow will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Not only that, he’ll have another season of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.

Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.