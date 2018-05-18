Ex-Ohio State QB Joe Burrow tweets confirmation of transfer to LSU

All that’s left is the press release to make it officially official.
Earlier Friday, reports surfaced that transferring Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at LSU after considering, among others, Cincinnati and North Carolina. A few hours after said reports surfaced, Burrow took to Twitter to confirm that he is indeed headed to the SEC’s version of Death Valley.
As a graduate transfer, Burrow will be eligible to play immediately in 2018. Not only that, he’ll have another season of eligibility that he can use in 2019 as well.
Burrow was a four-star member of OSU’s 2015 recruiting class who was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As J.T. Barrett’s primary backup in 2016, Burrow completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was the favorite to hold on to that job in 2017 as well before he was sidelined with a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand.
Rick Neuheisel is officially back coaching and doing it in Pac-12 territory to boot.
The former UCLA, Washington and Colorado head coach was named on Friday as the new head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Phoenix franchise. The group is part of a new upstart, developmental spring league and the franchise itself will be playing their home games at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe — where Neuheisel grew up and attended high school prior to playing with the Bruins in the 1980’s.
Neuheisel won’t be the only former college coach involved in the AAF, as former Oregon State and Miami head coach/recent Utah assistant Dennis Erickson is helming the Salt Lake City franchise while the old ball coach himself Steve Spurrier is running the show with the Orlando franchise.
If you’ve ever been around Neuheisel, you might have heard him speak about the fun times he had during his brief pro career with the San Antonio Gunslingers of the USFL but now it seems like he’s coming full circle with a similar spring football league. Unlike the USFL back in the days however, the AAF is not directly competing with the NFL or college football and is focused on playing in the spring.
Neuheisel is only 57 so perhaps if this AAF audition goes well for him, he could have yet another go around as a potential college head coach once again after being mentioned for several openings the past few offseasons.
The AAC has been making a push to be called a ‘Power Six’ conference for several years now in a bid to be treated in the same league as the actual Power Five conferences like the Big Ten, SEC and others. Following UCF’s undefeated 2017 run, things really kicked into high gear in terms of talk and branding from the conference office despite nobody beyond that group of AAC schools really believing that they are on the same playing field as their larger peers.
There is, however, one area where the AAC can rightfully claim to be a Power Six conference and that comes with the salary of their commissioner Mike Aresco, which was revealed through tax documents this week to be a whopping $1.86 million. Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz:
Aresco, a former television executive at CBS Sports, has a salary that is way behind that of the Pac-12’s Larry Scott but it’s still a pretty hefty figure that comes shockingly close to what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hauled in back in 2016.
It should be noted that while the AAC managed $74.5 million in revenue through the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the SEC paid out more than that amount… to just two schools. All told, the SEC brought in roughly $650 million for the same time period.
We’re still waiting for the ACC to release their figures and tax returns but even if their commissioner John Swofford is in the $3 million range like he was last year, there’s very clearly still a ‘Power Six’ when it comes to CEO pay in college athletics.
The Los Angeles County Superior Court is quickly becoming a must-stop for the cardinal and gold — and not in a good way for USC.
Suspended Trojans receiver Joseph Lewis IV began his trial at the courthouse on Thursday, according to the LA Times. The former five-star recruit faces five misdemeanor charges for inflicting “a corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant” following a pair of domestic violence incidents back in February.
Lewis, who caught four passes in three games last season as a true freshman, was suspended by the team following his arrest and did not go through spring practice as he dealt with the case. He apparently told the Times that he would like to rejoin the team eventually but his status is “in limbo” until the trial is over.
More from the paper:
Lewis, represented by deputy public defender Jennifer Berry, was offered a plea deal by city attorney Chad Salzman that would require 36 months of probation, 60 days in city jail, completion of a yearlong domestic violence class, a protective order with the alleged victim and a 10-year ban on firearm use. Lewis maintained his plea of not guilty. Jury selection will begin Monday afternoon.
Lewis’ trial is the second high-profile case involving USC at the same downtown courthouse as the jury is deliberating former Trojans assistant Todd McNair’s defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.