Georgia QB Jake Fromm sent to hospital after fishing trip gone awry

We’ve long maintained at CFTalk that head coaches never want to receive a phone call during the offseason they aren’t expecting because no news is typically good news for college football programs when it comes to the players and their time off. While it probably wasn’t as unpleasant as learning a player got arrested, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was still likely none too pleased to hear his starting quarterback was in the hospital on Thursday night.

Luckily the incident wasn’t anything major but it’s still slightly concerning to hear that Bulldogs signal-caller Jake Fromm had to, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, make a stop at the Cook Medical Center in Adel, Georgia where a rather large fishing hook had to be removed from the sophomore’s leg. The QB posted a picture of the hook on an Instagram story that was captioned ‘Works good on humans too.’

At least Fromm is taking everything well, even if he might get an earful from Smart and the coaching staff about being a little more careful next time.

This is obviously just a minor flesh wound so the quarterback should be more than ready to resume summer workouts and be good to go in August when Georgia begins their preseason camp prior to the opener on September 1st against Austin Peay in Athens.