Power Six? AAC commish Mike Aresco’s salary certainly puts him in the conversation

The AAC has been making a push to be called a ‘Power Six’ conference for several years now in a bid to be treated in the same league as the actual Power Five conferences like the Big Ten, SEC and others. Following UCF’s undefeated 2017 run, things really kicked into high gear in terms of talk and branding from the conference office despite nobody beyond that group of AAC schools really believing that they are on the same playing field as their larger peers.
There is, however, one area where the AAC can rightfully claim to be a Power Six conference and that comes with the salary of their commissioner Mike Aresco, which was revealed through tax documents this week to be a whopping $1.86 million. Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz:
Aresco, a former television executive at CBS Sports, has a salary that is way behind that of the Pac-12’s Larry Scott but it’s still a pretty hefty figure that comes shockingly close to what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hauled in back in 2016.
It should be noted that while the AAC managed $74.5 million in revenue through the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the SEC paid out more than that amount… to just two schools. All told, the SEC brought in roughly $650 million for the same time period.
We’re still waiting for the ACC to release their figures and tax returns but even if their commissioner John Swofford is in the $3 million range like he was last year, there’s very clearly still a ‘Power Six’ when it comes to CEO pay in college athletics.
The Los Angeles County Superior Court is quickly becoming a must-stop for the cardinal and gold — and not in a good way for USC.
Suspended Trojans receiver Joseph Lewis IV began his trial at the courthouse on Thursday, according to the LA Times. The former five-star recruit faces five misdemeanor charges for inflicting “a corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant” following a pair of domestic violence incidents back in February.
Lewis, who caught four passes in three games last season as a true freshman, was suspended by the team following his arrest and did not go through spring practice as he dealt with the case. He apparently told the Times that he would like to rejoin the team eventually but his status is “in limbo” until the trial is over.
More from the paper:
Lewis, represented by deputy public defender Jennifer Berry, was offered a plea deal by city attorney Chad Salzman that would require 36 months of probation, 60 days in city jail, completion of a yearlong domestic violence class, a protective order with the alleged victim and a 10-year ban on firearm use. Lewis maintained his plea of not guilty. Jury selection will begin Monday afternoon.
Lewis’ trial is the second high-profile case involving USC at the same downtown courthouse as the jury is deliberating former Trojans assistant Todd McNair’s defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.
Even fired head coaches can come home and enjoy a warm embrace. Just ask Nebraska and Tom Osborne, who are trying to mend fences with former Cornhuskers and current Ohio head coach Frank Solich.
According to Omaha World-Herald, Solich was recently named the winner of the Tom Osborne Award, which will naturally be presented in Omaha next year as part of the annual Outland Trophy Award Dinner. The Bobcats coach did receive an invite to the ceremony, but hasn’t confirmed whether he’s attending or not — despite some overt pushes from Osborne and others who would like to mend fences between all the parties involved with a reunion of sorts.
“I’d really like to see it happen,” Osborne told the paper. “And he certainly didn’t say no. It could be a really good thing to do. I think it would be a great time to do it.”
Solich was a fullback at Nebraska in the 1960’s and spent a remarkable 19 years as an assistant under Osborne, later succeeding him in the big chair back in 1998. Despite going 58-19 at the school, winning a Big 12 title and guiding his team to the national championship game, Solich was rather unceremoniously fired after a nine win season in 2003 after just six years on the job.
The Cornhuskers have been on a rollercoaster ride ever since he left Lincoln, while Solich has found peace leading Ohio for the past 14 seasons. It would certainly be great to see everybody come together in Omaha to reminisce about the good times, which surely would include both Osborne and Solich coaching current head coach Scott Frost back in the day.
We’ve long maintained at CFTalk that head coaches never want to receive a phone call during the offseason they aren’t expecting because no news is typically good news for college football programs when it comes to the players and their time off. While it probably wasn’t as unpleasant as learning a player got arrested, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was still likely none too pleased to hear his starting quarterback was in the hospital on Thursday night.
Luckily the incident wasn’t anything major but it’s still slightly concerning to hear that Bulldogs signal-caller Jake Fromm had to, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, make a stop at the Cook Medical Center in Adel, Georgia where a rather large fishing hook had to be removed from the sophomore’s leg. The QB posted a picture of the hook on an Instagram story that was captioned ‘Works good on humans too.’
At least Fromm is taking everything well, even if he might get an earful from Smart and the coaching staff about being a little more careful next time.
This is obviously just a minor flesh wound so the quarterback should be more than ready to resume summer workouts and be good to go in August when Georgia begins their preseason camp prior to the opener on September 1st against Austin Peay in Athens.
Not only has Bobby Hartzog confirmed his departure, he’s also revealed a landing spot.
In a tweet Thursday, Hartzog announced that “[i]t is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my departure from the [Kansas] Football Program.” The move comes less than a week after the wide receiver graduated from the university.
The same social media missive also saw Hartzog reveal that he will be transferring to FCS Texas Southern for his final season of eligibility. The Houston native wrote that he “was able… [to] find a school to play my final season of eligibility where I can be closer to my Dad, who has had some medical issues.”
From his true freshman season in 2014 through 2016, Hartzog played in a combined 25 games. He played in the 2017 opener against Southeast Missouri State as well, only to see his year come to a premature end as he suffered what turned into a season-ending injury in that game.
The three-star 2014 recruit will finish the KU portion of his playing career with 27 receptions for 271 yards and a touchdown. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.