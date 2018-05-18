Tom Osborne wants to mend fences between Frank Solich and Nebraska

Even fired head coaches can come home and enjoy a warm embrace. Just ask Nebraska and Tom Osborne, who are trying to mend fences with former Cornhuskers and current Ohio head coach Frank Solich.
According to Omaha World-Herald, Solich was recently named the winner of the Tom Osborne Award, which will naturally be presented in Omaha next year as part of the annual Outland Trophy Award Dinner. The Bobcats coach did receive an invite to the ceremony, but hasn’t confirmed whether he’s attending or not — despite some overt pushes from Osborne and others who would like to mend fences between all the parties involved with a reunion of sorts.
“I’d really like to see it happen,” Osborne told the paper. “And he certainly didn’t say no. It could be a really good thing to do. I think it would be a great time to do it.”
Solich was a fullback at Nebraska in the 1960’s and spent a remarkable 19 years as an assistant under Osborne, later succeeding him in the big chair back in 1998. Despite going 58-19 at the school, winning a Big 12 title and guiding his team to the national championship game, Solich was rather unceremoniously fired after a nine win season in 2003 after just six years on the job.
The Cornhuskers have been on a rollercoaster ride ever since he left Lincoln, while Solich has found peace leading Ohio for the past 14 seasons. It would certainly be great to see everybody come together in Omaha to reminisce about the good times, which surely would include both Osborne and Solich coaching current head coach Scott Frost back in the day.
We’ve long maintained at CFTalk that head coaches never want to receive a phone call during the offseason they aren’t expecting because no news is typically good news for college football programs when it comes to the players and their time off. While it probably wasn’t as unpleasant as learning a player got arrested, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was still likely none too pleased to hear his starting quarterback was in the hospital on Thursday night.
Luckily the incident wasn’t anything major but it’s still slightly concerning to hear that Bulldogs signal-caller Jake Fromm had to, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, make a stop at the Cook Medical Center in Adel, Georgia where a rather large fishing hook had to be removed from the sophomore’s leg. The QB posted a picture of the hook on an Instagram story that was captioned ‘Works good on humans too.’
At least Fromm is taking everything well, even if he might get an earful from Smart and the coaching staff about being a little more careful next time.
This is obviously just a minor flesh wound so the quarterback should be more than ready to resume summer workouts and be good to go in August when Georgia begins their preseason camp prior to the opener on September 1st against Austin Peay in Athens.
Not only has Bobby Hartzog confirmed his departure, he’s also revealed a landing spot.
In a tweet Thursday, Hartzog announced that “[i]t is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my departure from the [Kansas] Football Program.” The move comes less than a week after the wide receiver graduated from the university.
The same social media missive also saw Hartzog reveal that he will be transferring to FCS Texas Southern for his final season of eligibility. The Houston native wrote that he “was able… [to] find a school to play my final season of eligibility where I can be closer to my Dad, who has had some medical issues.”
From his true freshman season in 2014 through 2016, Hartzog played in a combined 25 games. He played in the 2017 opener against Southeast Missouri State as well, only to see his year come to a premature end as he suffered what turned into a season-ending injury in that game.
The three-star 2014 recruit will finish the KU portion of his playing career with 27 receptions for 271 yards and a touchdown. All of those statistics were recorded during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
It appears Blake Barnett‘s move to a third new college football home is all but official.
Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Barnett would be transferring to USF after taking a visit to the South Florida Campus. Friday, another report has the quarterback enrolling in classes at the university, setting the stage for Barnett to join his new team this summer.
As a graduate transfer, Barnett will be eligible to compete immediately with the Bulls. The move to the AAC school makes sense for Barnett as USF is looking to replace long-time starting quarterback Quinton Flowers, with redshirt junior Brett Kean and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun, who were essentially co-starters during the spring, set to resume their battle in summer camp in early August.
In April of this year, Barnett decided to transfer from Arizona State. That move came roughly a year and a half after he transferred to ASU from Alabama.
Barnett, who started Alabama’s 2016 opener against USC but held on to the job for just two series before being replaced by Jalen Hurts, was a five-star 2015 recruit who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country. The California high school product originally committed to Notre Dame in November of 2013 before decommitting from the Irish in June of the following year.
The past two seasons, Barnett has attempted a total of 24 passes, with just five of those attempts coming as a member of the Sun Devils. He has completed 14 of those two dozen passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
With the Bulls, Barnett will have two years of eligibility remaining.
UPDATED 12:31 p.m. ET: USF confirmed the addition of Barnett to the Bulls football team in a press release.
The odd journey of Cordarrian Richardson still appears pointed in the direction of College Station.
In January, Richardson revealed that he would be transferring from UCF to Texas A&M. Despite that revelation, the running back remained in Orlando and participated with the Knights during spring practice earlier this offseason.
With uncertainty swirling, Richardson confirmed to 247Sports.com this week that he is “going to be at Texas A&M this summer. I’ll be there sometime in June.”
The will he/won’t he of late continued a rather eventful year and a half or so for the player.
On National Signing Day in 2017, Richardson announced via a weather balloon in outer space that he would be signing with Maryland. A day later, however, Richardson faxed in a signed NLI… to a school that wasn’t even in his final four — UCF. Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, were the top four teams that appeared in his original “commitment” video.
Richardson was also heavily recruited by Florida State, which at the time was coached by new A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.
A four-star 2017 signee, Richardson was rated as the No. 9 back in the country; the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 157 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was far and away the highest-rated signee in the Knights’ class that year.
Last season as a true freshman, Richardson ran for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 47 carries for the unbeaten Knights. Richardson will have to sit out the 2018 season, wherever he may end up, to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2019.