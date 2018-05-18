Trial begins for suspended USC receiver Joseph Lewis in domestic violence case

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles County Superior Court is quickly becoming a must-stop for the cardinal and gold — and not in a good way for USC.

Suspended Trojans receiver Joseph Lewis IV began his trial at the courthouse on Thursday, according to the LA Times. The former five-star recruit faces five misdemeanor charges for inflicting “a corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant” following a pair of domestic violence incidents back in February.

Lewis, who caught four passes in three games last season as a true freshman, was suspended by the team following his arrest and did not go through spring practice as he dealt with the case. He apparently told the Times that he would like to rejoin the team eventually but his status is “in limbo” until the trial is over.

More from the paper:

Lewis, represented by deputy public defender Jennifer Berry, was offered a plea deal by city attorney Chad Salzman that would require 36 months of probation, 60 days in city jail, completion of a yearlong domestic violence class, a protective order with the alleged victim and a 10-year ban on firearm use. Lewis maintained his plea of not guilty. Jury selection will begin Monday afternoon.

Lewis’ trial is the second high-profile case involving USC at the same downtown courthouse as the jury is deliberating former Trojans assistant Todd McNair’s defamation lawsuit against the NCAA.